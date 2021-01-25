TRENTON, Mo. — Typically by this time of the year, John Wood Community College men’s basketball coach Brad Hoyt has a good gauge of how much grit and gumption his team has.
Fifteen or so games reveal a lot.
So far this winter, the Trail Blazers have played just two contests, and yet they’re showing the kind of moxie a seasoned bunch does.
Sunday, JWCC responded to sixth-ranked North Central Missouri College’s five-point run to close regulation that forced overtime by taking the lead with two minutes remaining in the extra period and squeezing out a 96-92 victory at the Ketcham Community Center.
“It’s good to figure it out on the road,” Hoyt said. “That’s a good sign.”
So is seeing the sophomores rise to the occasion.
Jarvis Jennings scored 28 points, going 14 of 17 from the free-throw line with nine rebounds and four steals, but he scored nine points in overtime and attacked the basket from the high post with a no-one-can-stop-me mentality.
Ja’Veon Taylor had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Mohammed Fadika had six points, five rebounds and two assists and drove hard for a layin with less than two minutes remaining in overtime that gave the Trail Blazers a two-possession lead.
“They were really solid, especially late,” Hoyt said. “Jarvis had a really good game scoring the basketball, but he was the right voice in the huddle and the right voice on the floor when we needed him to be. Ja’Veon was the same way. They were leaders.
“We had big plays and big moments from all of those guys.”
Factor in Brandon Kracht going 4 of 9 from 3-point range and Kameron Whiteman going 3 of 5 and the Trail Blazers continue to expose defenses with their shooting. JWCC shot 46.2 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3-point range.
“It makes coaches smarter and teams better when shots go in,” Hoyt said. “We’re going to take a lot of those, and we need to make a lot of those.”
More than anything, the Trail Blazers got the defensive stops when it mattered.
“We made plays when we needed to make plays,” Hoyt said. “That’s a good sign.”
The challenge will be to carry it over.
The Trail Blazers play host to Mineral Area College, ranked 19th in the NJCAA Division I poll, at 7 p.m. Thursday with a trip to Johnson County Community College, ranked seventh in the NJCAA Division II poll, in Overland Park, Kan., on Saturday.
“It’s nice to get off on the right foot a little bit, but boy, it doesn’t get any easier,” Hoyt said.