OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — No matter how large the deficit became, no one associated with the John Wood Community College men’s team — on the court or on the sideline — seemed dismayed with how the Trail Blazers were playing.
“We were getting the looks we wanted to get and I felt good about the shots we were getting when we stayed in our stuff,” JWCC coach Brad Hoyt said. “We were saying, ‘Just stay with it.’”
The Trail Blazers did and turned everything around.
A 16-2 run allowed 16th-ranked JWCC to go to halftime trailing seventh-ranked Johnson County Community College 35-33, and the Trail Blazers ratcheted up the defensive intensity in the second half to head home with a 66-58 victory and their second upset of a top-10 team in the past six days.
“That run at the end of the first half was a really big deal,” Hoyt said. “I’m proud of our guys.”
That surge changed the way the Trail Blazers (3-1) were able to attack the second half.
“It takes some of the bullets out of the chamber if you’re not back in the game,” Hoyt said. “It allowed us to have everything on the table.”
The halftime vibe gave Hoyt confidence, too.
“There wasn’t a panic. There wasn’t a concern,” Hoyt said. “The conversation in the locker room before the coaches got in there and started talking was, ‘Hey, stay in our stuff. Stay in our spacing.’ When you have a team that can have that conversation before the coaches do, it tells you they’re pretty confident in what we’re doing.”
It showed. The Trail Blazers used a zone defense to negate some of Johnson County’s size and athleticism and limited the Cavaliers to 23 second-half points. Meanwhile, sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the second half as the Trail Blazers took control.
Freshman forward Drake Hammel added 15 points and freshman guard Brandon Kracht buried three 3-pointers.
“Our personality is good and we competed,” Hoyt said. “When you win on the road against a really good team you have to enjoy it.”