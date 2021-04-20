DANVILLE, Ill. — The John Wood Community College men’s basketball team lacked one key element from making Tuesday night’s second-half comeback truly epic.
The finishing touch.
Down 22 points to eighth-seeded Sandhills with 15 minutes to play in the opening round of the NJCAA Division II national tournament, the ninth-seeded Trail Blazers applied pressure, forced turnovers and strung enough quality offensive possessions together to pull with 62-59 with 3:16 to play.
They couldn’t draw any closer.
JWCC turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions and saw the Flyers’ Corry Addison score eight straight points to help Sandhills survive with a 73-66 victory at Mary Miller Gym on the Danville Area Community College campus.
“Once we got close, we were too anxious to get over the hump, if that makes sense,” JWCC sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings said. “As soon as we’d get close, we were too anxious and wanted it bad enough that it caused us to turn the ball over or miss an easy layup. That’s what happened to us.”
The Trail Blazers (16-7) will face 16th-seeded St. Clair County (12-2) at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the consolation bracket. The Skippers, who are from Port Huron, Mich., lost to top-seeded Davidson-Davie 92-66 in their tournament opener.
“One of us is going to respond better than the other one (Wednesday),” JWCC coach Brad Hoyt said. “We are very similar teams in a lot of ways. At the end of the day, somebody is going to have to flush this thing and be better tomorrow than what they were tonight. It’s a good chance both of us will.
“We just can’t have a bad half of basketball, not at this time of the year.”
The Trail Blazers had one in the first half Tuesday night.
JWCC committed 16 turnovers and shot just 32.4 percent from the field while going 0 of 7 from 3-point range. It led to a 37-26 deficit in which the Trail Blazers were outscored 13-2 over the final five minutes of the half. JWCC turned the ball over six times and missed seven straight shots in that stretch.
It led to 29 turnovers overall and a 1-of-12 showing from 3-point range.
“No matter whether it’s 10-year-old basketball or pro basketball, you can’t turn it over like that,” Hoyt said. “We know that. Our guys know that. We didn’t try to turn it over.”
They were forced into it.
“They did a good job of pressuring us the whole time,” JWCC swingman Cooper Smith said. “We didn’t get back into it as soon as we needed to.”
After scoring on its first two possessions of the second half, JWCC scored on just one of its next nine possessions as a 10-point deficit ballooned into a 22-point crater with 15 minutes to play.
A 9-4 run which started with Smith tipping in a missed shot ignited the Trail Blazers’ rally. They whittled the deficit to 60-50 with 7:55 to go and trimmed it to 60-57 after Jennings scored on a post move with 4:13 to go.
The teams traded baskets before JWCC took a timeout with 3:16 to go. Coming out of the stoppage, the Trail Blazers committed the first of back-to-back turnovers. Addison answered for the Flyers with a three-point play and then hit a 3-pointer on the next possession for a 68-61 lead with 90 seconds to play.
“Our guys didn’t run out of energy when it got to be a one- or two-possession game,” Hoyt said. “We just didn’t get a break. We had the ball roll through the legs here. We had an offensive rebound putback that didn’t go in. We had an open look at a three that missed.
“It wasn’t that we ran out of gas because we had to fight so hard to come back. I don’t care if it’s because of a comeback or not, when it’s a one- or two-possession game, you need a break. You need some guys to be able to find a break and make a play. We couldn’t find it at the right time.”
The Flyers closed it out by hitting three free throws in the final 10.9 seconds.
Jennings led the Trail Blazers with 15 points, and Overton Jefferson added 14. However, the Trail Blazers went 13 of 22 from the free-throw line (59.1 percent) to negate a 48-37 rebounding edge.
Addison led Sandhills with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
“It kind of hurts after that,” Smith said. “But the tournament is not over. We still get to play (Wednesday). That’s a blessing in itself. A lot of teams don’t get that opportunity. We just have to go out and do what we need to do.”