CANTON, Ill. — The slow starts and necessary comebacks have become the John Wood Community College men’s basketball team’s identity.
It just doesn’t always work out in the Trail Blazers’ favor.
Thursday night, JWCC trailed Spoon River Community College by 10 points for much of the first half, closing within 46-37 at halftime. That deficit evaporated quickly and the Trail Blazers led 78-77 with three minutes remaining in regulation of the Mid-West Athletic Conference game.
JWCC went 0 of 8 from the field down the stretch and missed a shot at the buzzer to tie the game, losing 81-79.
“Our consistency is just not there,” JWCC coach Brad Hoyt said. “We’re missing something, and I haven’t figured it out.”
After beating Parkland at home last Sunday, the Trail Blazers (6-5, 1-1 MWAC) looked like they gained a leg up on the rest of the MWAC. That’s gone.
“When you start off with a win in the league against a good team, you have to almost prove it,” Hoyt said. “You have to go on the road and figure one out. We didn’t do that.”
The Trail Blazers had every opportunity to do so.
Five missed field goals, including two off offensive rebounds, in a two-minute stretch allowed Spoon River to take an 80-78 lead when Devare Parks made a 3-pointer from the right wing with 46 seconds to play. Following an offensive rebound of a blocked shot on JWCC’s next possession, the Trail Blazers’ Overton Jefferson III split two free throws with 24 seconds remaining.
Ja’Veon Taylor snared the offensive rebound on Jefferson’s miss on the second free-throw attempt, but Jarvis Jennings missed a shot near the rim with 15 seconds to go. The Snappers’ Rashad Brown split two free throws with 14.6 seconds left, giving the Trail Blazers another opportunity.
After the ball was knocked out of bound with 5.4 second left and leaving JWCC with possession, the Trail Blazers struggled to get a good look and Jennings missed a 15-footer at the buzzer.
“We missed eight shots, but they weren’t good shots or the right shots,” Hoyt said. “Some of those shots were rushed or weren’t off very good execution.”
Drake Hammel led the Trail Blazers with 15 points, while Brandon Kracht had 12 and Jennings finished with 11.
“We’re a middle of the pack group right now, and if we figure it out, we’ll be as good as anybody,” Hoyt said. “We’re just in the middle of the pack right now.”