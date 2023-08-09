WESTERN, Ill. -- The Barry Western volleyball team will have a vastly different look as it enters the 2023 season.
The Wildcats graduated nine seniors, but do return a few contributors from last year's team.
"We lost nine seniors last year, which is hard to come back and try to have that team unity," said Wildcats head coach Anna Hechler. "But we do have a sophomore class that's a pretty strong class that's going to try to step i for them."
The anchors for Western will be senior setter/outside hitter Karli Colgrove and junior libero Rachel McMullen, who is entering her third year as starter.
Western also has sophomore Emma Dixon as its middle hitter.
Hechler is trying to fill holes in other positions as the season approaches.
"I have quite a few others who are trying to step into those roles," Hechler said. "We have a lot of open spots on the court. They are putting in the work right now. The last three days (at practice) have been great."
Colgrove has been working on meshing with her younger teammates over the summer.
Colgrove said the sophomore class has a lot of talent.
"I want to get closer with the (underclassmen) because I haven't really played with them," Colgrove said. "Trying to get that bond. We've lost a lot of seniors from last year and it's kind of weird with them not being here. Just trying to get all of our teammates together."
Building that team bond is one of the top goals for Hechler.
"Our seniors last year were very vocal and their leadership back there was great," Hechler said. "So we're trying to find that, but I think that's going to be our goal to find that unity and really trying to play to our strengths. We had some hitters who came in and our showing they deserve to be there."
The Wildcats are coming off an 11-19 season and have been working on spot serving and timing during preseason practices.
"Right now, we're working on defense," Hechler said. "We lost a lot of good passers and all-around players who also pass. So the goal today was defense day. We are trying to work on that serve receive and getting back into the swing of things."
With a team consisting of just two seniors and four juniors, Western has a young team that will go through growing pains and aim to improve as the season goes on.
"I feel like we definitely will (grow)," Colgrove said. "Especially because the class that just came up went really far in junior high and I feel like their energy and spirit will bring all of us up."
Over the summer, Western held open gyms and competed in the Illini West Tournament.
The Wildcats will compete in the Southeastern Lady Suns Classic early in the season and a one-day stop at the Mercer County Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 16.
"We kind of get a snapshot of all the schools in our area (at the Lady Suns Classic) and what's to come this season," Hechler said. "We play most of those teams in the regular season."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 21 -- West Hancock
Aug. 23 -- Beardstown
Aug. 28-Sept. 1 -- Lady Suns Classic
Sept. 5 -- at West Hancock
Sept. 6 -- at Illini West
Sept. 7 -- Triopia
Sept. 11 -- Camp Point Central
Sept. 12 -- at Liberty
Sept. 14 -- Southeastern
Sept. 16 -- at Mercer County Tournament
Sept. 18 -- at Rushville-Industry
Sept. 19 -- at Pikeland
Sept. 25 -- West Central
Sept. 26 -- Mendon Unity
Sept. 28 -- at Quincy Notre Dame
Oct. 3 -- at Calhoun
Oct. 5 -- at Pleasant Hill
Oct. 9 -- at Payson Seymour
Oct. 11 -- Greenfield (senior night)
Oct. 12 -- Griggsville-Perry
Oct. 16 -- PCC Tournament
