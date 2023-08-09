2023 Western vb.jpg

The 2023 Barry Western volleyball team. Front row: Emma Oitker and Karli Colgrove. Second row: Macee Shepherd, Kara Puffenberger, Rachel McMullen and Rileigh Harris. Third row: Shevi McCoy, Kandice Skirvin, Loryn Jo White, Ella Conkright and Madison Richardson. Fourth row: Josie Moyer, Allison Woods, Emma Dixon, Brynlee McQuay and Sabrina Aebel. Top row: Reagan Coultas and Addison Bareis.

 Contributed Photo

WESTERN, Ill. -- The Barry Western volleyball team will have a vastly different look as it enters the 2023 season.

The Wildcats graduated nine seniors, but do return a few contributors from last year's team.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.