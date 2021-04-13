QUINCY — Abbey Schreacke’s consistency, Grant Hyer’s drive and Jeremiah Talton’s maturing game made opposing coaches take note.
So when it came to all-state voting, none of the Quincy products could be overlooked.
Schreacke, a sophomore guard on the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team, was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A all-state first team, while Hyer, a senior guard at QND, and Talton, a junior guard at Quincy High School, received special mention in their respective classes on the boys side.
Four other area products – Brown County senior Belle Koch, Illini West junior Caydee Kirkham, Southeastern sophomore Danny Stephens and Griggsville-Perry junior Tate Kunzeman – were first-team all-state selections. Liberty senior Nolton Klingele and Unity junior Brooklyn Stiefel and sophomore Ashlynn Arnsman received special mention.
Schreacke became the first player in the history of the QND girls program to score 30 or more points in three straight games and scored 30 or more points seven times in 18 games. She averaged 25.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.4 blocks, while shooting 45.3 percent from 3-point range and 81 percent from the free-throw line. She also recorded 10 double-doubles.
Hyer received special mention in Class 2A after leading the Raiders in scoring at 18.7 points per game during an 11-3 season. He scored a career-high 34 points against Payson Seymour and finished the season shooting 57 percent from the field and 73 percent from the line.
Talton was the Blue Devils’ only consistent scoring threat, leading the Western Big Six Conference in scoring at 17.8 points per game. Overall, he averaged 17.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 63.3 percent from the field inside the 3-point stripe and 78.2 percent from the free-throw line.
In Class 1A, Koch helped the Hornets to a 14-2 record and a state ranking as she averaged 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 74.4 percent from the line. Stiefel averaged 13 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists and steals per game, while Arnsman averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots per game.
On the boys side, Stephens was the area’s leading scorer as he averaged 27.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 61 percent from the field and 87 percent from the free-throw line. Kunzeman averaged 19 points per game and shot 56 percent from the field and 84 percent from the line. Klingele averaged 19 points per game and shot 54 percent inside the arc.
In Class 2A, Kirkham averaged 20.8 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. She shot 52.5 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from 3-point range as the Chargers went 15-1.