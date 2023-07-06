MACOMB, Ill. -- A trio of student-athletes from the Western Illinois University women's golf program earned academic honors on Thursday.
Junior Olivia Kerr, senior Katie Tanner and junior Riley Hansen earned selections to the 2022-23 WGCA All-American Scholar Team for their excellence in the classroom.
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in college athletics and demonstrates the high-level academic achievements of WIU golfers.
Among the qualifications for the All-American Scholar Team include having an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher, be an amateur and on the team's roster throughout the entire season and having played in at least 50% of the college's regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year.
A total of 1,401 women's collegiate golfers from 378 programs were recognized with this prestigious honor.
WIU's women's golf team finished sixth overall in the Summit League Championship during the 2022-23 season.
