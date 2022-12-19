LIBERTY, Ill. -- Monday's non-conference girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest between Liberty and visiting Triopia remained close throughout the first half.
The Lady Trojans would take control in the second half and come away with a 48-39 win over Liberty.
"We fell behind and we tried to go to a man defense and just trail them with cutters," said Liberty head coach Paul Wessler. "So we were playing behind the whole time."
Triopia entered halftime with a 22-18 lead, but were not firing on all cylinders in the first half.
During halftime, Triopia made some adjustments to come out firing in the second half.
"I feel like in halftime, we went in (the locker room) and the girls were a little flat," said Triopia head coach Kelley Wessler. "The girls decided to up the intensity a little bit and focus on defense. I think we did see a momentum swing at halftime."
Triopia senior Megan Reynolds provided a boost in the second half after being limited to four points in the first half.
Reynolds finished with a team-high 20 points and pulled down six boards.
"She's definitely our leader," Wessler said. "Our captain and silent leader. (Reynolds) kind of always wants the ball in her hands and we need somebody like that whenever you are struggling. When somebody has to make something happen, she is that girl for us."
Liberty's Lilly Pate came away with nine points and seven rebounds.
Lady Eagles senior guard Cora Schuette led Liberty in scoring with 18 points, while pulling down five boards.
"(Schuette) was hitting some shots and playing pretty good defense," Fessler said. "She just lost her legs at the end. I only have three (players) on the bench, so we have to play a lot of minutes. We don't get her out very much."
Liberty junior forward MaKenna Zanger added nine points and five rebounds.
Triopia (2-9) will play Athens in a tournament game up next at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.
"We have played a pretty tough schedule," Wessler said. "We lost two post (players) to injury and we just lost another girl who dislocated her knee. Anybody with height on our team has been seeing the doctor the last few months. We are getting better every day, but it's just fighting injuries and sickness and numbers."
Liberty (3-10) will play Clopton (4-4) in its next game at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at John Wood Community College.
"We'll have to get back in the gym tomorrow and we'll have to work on our defense," Fessler said. "We are going to have to have better defense than that to compete with Clopton."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.