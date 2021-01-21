QUINCY — Jeni Garber’s willingness and giddiness talking about the Quincy University women’s basketball team’s first-half effort matched the Hawks’ level of execution.
The veteran coach’s dismay talking about the second half mirrored her team’s play, too.
As has happened too often this season, the Hawks showed the ability to go toe-to-toe with an upper echelon Great Lakes Valley Conference program for a short stretch, outscoring Missouri-St. Louis 19-5 over the first six minutes of the second quarter Thursday night.
However, the Tritons outscored the Hawks 8-1 over the final 80 seconds of the first half and parlayed the momentum into a 19-0 run in the third quarter that led to a 70-49 victory at Pepsi Arena.
“We have to be consistent,” Garber said. “And we’re not.”
In the third quarter, the Hawks were inconsistent at both ends of the floor.
UMSL (8-4) went 8 of 12 from the field with 14 points in the paint and a 14-4 rebounding edge. Quincy (0-10) went 1 of 13 from the field and 0 of 4 from 3-point range with two turnovers and didn’t score until Emma Knipe’s jumper with 48 seconds left in the quarter.
Overall, the Hawks went nearly 11 minutes between made field goals and finished the game with just five assists.
“They tried to get it back in one play instead of working the ball and making assists and getting your teammate open,” Garber said. “We lost our focus offensively.”
The Tritons found theirs by pounding the ball inside.
UMSL scored on 10 of its first 12 possessions of the second half, getting 14 points in the paint. It resulted in double-doubles for Kiara Stewart, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex LaPorta, who had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and an overall 36-20 edge in points in the paint.
“When they start going to their post and are able to score every time down the floor, they’re tough to beat,” Garber said. “We weren’t scoring and hanging our head a little bit, and we lacked a little bit of the aggressiveness we had defensively in the first half.”
The Tritons started the fourth quarter on a 7-3 run as well.
“You have to stop their runs with a good offensive possession or a good defensive possession that leads to offense,” Garber said. “We just weren’t expending the energy on the defensive end to get an easy bucket and end that run.”
Freshman guard Jazz Evans led the Hawks with 12 points, while Laney Lantz had 11 points and Knipe finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.