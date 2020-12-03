ST. LOUIS — Even masked up, Katie Vaughn’s smile was noticeable when asked if her Missouri-St. Louis women’s basketball team is tough.
“Very tough,” the Tritons coach said.
Too tough for Quincy University to topple.
The Tritons’ presence on the boards and in the paint was an advantage the Hawks couldn’t erase with their 3-point shooting and pressure defense as UMSL forwards Alex LaPorta and Kiara Stewart each had a double-double in Thursday night’s 76-68 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory at Chuck Smith Court.
“We definitely played hard,” said UMSL junior guard McKenzie Lathrom, a Mark Twain product who finished with six points and four assists. “We were getting on the boards, getting putbacks and and-ones. It was great to see the hard work pay off.”
UMSL outrebounded Quincy 39-26 overall, pulled down 14 offensive rebounds and scored 14 second-chance points.
“Rebounding isn’t fun,” Vaughn said. “That takes effort. That takes hard work and just that grit. I saw them tonight, even to a fault sometimes, fight so hard to get the ball. I’ll take that any day.”
Quincy coach Jeni Garber is starting to see flashes of the same grit from the Hawks. They trailed by 17 points at the start of the fourth quarter, whittled the deficit to six with a little more than a minute to play but couldn’t make one final push.
All three losses have been by 10 points or less.
“I’m happy to see they never quit,” Garber said. “We made a couple of runs. We just couldn’t sustain it. We just have to do a better job on the boards to do that. We have to figure that one out.”
Stewart, a 6-foot junior, grabbed 16 rebounds, including seven offensively, while LaPorta, a 6-foot senior, had 10 rebounds. Four of UMSL’s other five players to see the floor had two or more rebounds as well. Eight of Quincy’s 12 players had either one or no rebounds.
“They are very tough on the inside and hard to move,” Garber said. “It was a tough night for our posts.”
LaPorta finished with a game-high 24 points, while Stewart added 10. They were a combined 11 of 19 from the field.
“They’re both strong and know how to drive to the basket and get good position,” Garber said.
In the fourth quarter, the Hawks tried to offset that with tenacity. A full-court press produced six turnovers in the first six minutes of the quarter and resulted in 11 points. UMSL eventually settled down and didn’t turn the ball over the final four minutes.
“That’s one of our assets and is going to be one of our strengths, being able to use our athleticism,” Garber said. “With our guard play, we can get after them and cause some chaos.”
In this case, it came a little too late.
“We need to give ourselves a chance,” Garber said. “We didn’t do that in the third quarter.”
Despite getting outscored 26-14 in the third quarter, the Hawks didn’t wilt. Garber sees that as a positive, especially when sophomore guard Laney Lantz (20 points on 6-of-9 shooting) and freshman guard Jazz Evans (20 points, three steals) led the fourth-quarter charge.
“It’s a process,” Garber said. “And they are trusting the process.”