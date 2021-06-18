HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Desperation hadn’t taken hold, but Ellie Peters sensed it was close.
“It was getting to the point in the game where we had to take some risks,” she said.
So with 14 minutes remaining in regulation Friday afternoon in the Class 1A girls soccer state semifinal against Elmhurst Timothy Christian, the Quincy Notre Dame senior midfielder took a chance by ripping a shot from 40 yards out.
The ball seemed to have enough loft to carry over the head of Trojans goalkeeper Corinne Myket and enough spin to dip below the crossbar.
Myket, however, stretched her arms and fingers far enough to tip the shot and knock it off the crossbar. With no QND attackers nearby to pounce on the rebound, Timothy Christian was able to scramble, clear the ball and keep the shutout intact.
The Raiders managed to create one more challenging sequence in the final 10 minutes, but they were shutout for the first time this season in a 1-0 loss at Hoffman Estates High School.
“Shooting from that far out caught the goalie off guard and almost resulted in a goal,” Peters said.
The break the Raiders (17-2-1) needed for that to happen never came.
With a defensive alignment different than what QND expected — Timothy Christian employed a sweeper with four defenders instead of playing a flat back four — the Trojans neutralized any runs the Raiders’ forwards tried to make and took away 1-on-1 situations.
Sophomore forward Lia Quintero, who has scored a team-leading 38 goals this season, was limited to two shots on goal and six shots total as Timothy Christian tried to surround her with two and often three defenders.
“They didn’t allow us to turn and get around them,” Quintero said.
That was the case with anyone in attacking mode.
“Our forwards couldn’t turn without running into a player,” Peters said. “If they were capable of beating the person directly on them, there were two other defenders nearby. Timothy Christian played strong defense throughout the game.”
Limited to two or three serious scoring chances in the first half, the Raiders did a better job of stringing things together in the second half.
With 30 minutes to play, a ball was looped into the box from the right wing, which Quintero headed on goal. Myket knocked it down, and Quintero’s follow was cleared by a defender who had circled behind Myket.
Eight minutes later, sophomore Eva Dickerman, who spent the first half playing sweeper and was moved up front for the final 40 minutes, drove a free kick from 40 yards out slightly over the crossbar.
And then with seven minutes to play, Dickerman fought through two defenders to maintain possession and centered a pass to Quintero standing all alone 20 yards from the goal. Quintero one-timed a quick shot right at Myket, and it proved to be the final quality scoring chance.
“Of course, it is frustrating in the moment, but you can’t give up,” Dickerman said of the missed opportunities. “You have to keep trying and hope that the next one goes in.”
That’s the plan the Raiders will take into the third-place game against Wheaton Academy at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“The focus will be to attack, give it our all and leave everything out on the field,” Quintero said.