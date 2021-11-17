HANNIBAL -- Culver-Stockton College defeated Hannibal-LaGrange University 70-50 in a men's basketball game at Mabee Sports Complex on Tuesday.
Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor led the Wildcats in scoring with 19 points, while pulling down a team-high eight rebounds. Jalen Blaize scored 16 points and drained four three-pointers.
Kaden Eirhart led HLGU with 15 points coming off the bench. Grant Peters scored 12 points and had three rebounds and two assists. Bryce Stark scored seven points and three rebounds.
Culver-Stockton (6-0) will host William Woods University on Thursday at 7 p.m.
HLGU (1-5) will play at Central College on Friday, Nov. 26 in the Trojans next game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.