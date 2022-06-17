Here are the pairings for the first day of the Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships on Tuesday, June 21. These pairings are as of Thursday, June 16.
Divisions 1-G, 1-B, 2-G and 2-B will play at Knights of Columbus. Divisions 3-G, 3-B, 4-G, 4-B, 5-G, 6-B, 6-G, 7-B and 7-G will play at Westview Golf Course.
Division 1-G (Girls 3-5)
Five Holes Daily
These golfers will play holes No. 1, No. 2, No. 7X, No. 8 and No. 9 on the first day.
8 a.m. – Maggie Schrage, Quincy, Ill.; Sophia Eagan, Castle Rock, Colo.
8:15 a.m. – Emerson Munzlinger, Columbia, Mo.; Payton Roberts Las Vegas, Nev.; Ellie Chaijirawat Melbourne, Fla.
Division 1-B (Boys 3-5)
Five Holes Daily
These golfers will play holes No. 1, No. 2, No. 7X, No. 8 and No. 9 on the first day.
8:30 a.m. – Dallas Factor, Ada, Okla.; Nolan Dickerson, Aurora, Colo.
8:45 a.m. – Aneel Khurana, Vincennes, Ind.; Nick Woodrum, Macomb, Ill.
9:00 a.m. – Conrad Rupp, Iowa City, Iowa; Gannon Grigery, Ashland, Mo.
9:15 a.m. – Hugh Hamming, Lake Forest, Ill.; Raymond Hintz, Quincy, Ill.
9:30 a.m. – Luke Haupt, Kirkwood, Mo.; Jack Yerkovich, New Lenox, Ill.
Division 2-G (Girls 6-7)
Nine holes daily
These golfers will play holes No. 1 - No. 9 on the first day.
9:50 a.m. – Madelyn Dickerson, Aurora, Colo.; Anna Smith, Bloomington, Ill.; Sloane Savage Mahtomedi, Minn.
10:00 a.m. – Allison Knaebel, Columbia, Mo.; Bennie Brock, Quincy, Ill.
Division 2-B (Boys 6-7)
Nine holes daily
These golfers will play holes No. 1 - No. 9 on the first day.
10:10 a.m. – Grayson Jones, Springfield, Ill.; Julien Eagan, Castle Rock, Colo.; Ashton O’Kola, St. Peter, Barbados
10:20 a.m. – Gediminas Bechtold, Columbia, MO; Alexander Jackson, Raleigh, N.C.; Beckham Lovegreen, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
10:30 a.m. – Arjun Khurana, Vincennes, Ind.; Logan Knaebel, Columbia, Mo.; Xander Kestner, Hannibal, Mo.
10:40 a.m. – Cruz Carpenter, Bloomington, Ill.; Fitz Tomazic, Webster Groves, Mo.;
Kamdon Jones, Hanover, Ind.
Division 3-B (Boys 8-9)
Nine holes daily
These golfers will play holes No. 19 - No. 27 on the first day.
7:30 a.m – Liam Martin, Wentzville, Mo.; Gavin Anderson, Springfield, Ill.; Jacob Eagan, Castle Rock, Colo.
7:40 a.m. – Jack Kemper, Winnetka, Ill.; Blaine Munzlinger, Columbia, Mo.; Dominic DeLuca, Chesterfield, Mo.
7:50 a.m. – Hayden Klein, Coon Rapids, Iowa; Briar Megee, Lewistown, Mo.;
8:00 a.m. – Riley Martin, Cisco, Ill.; Michael Renard, Quincy, Ill.
Division 3-G (Girls 8-9)
Nine holes daily
These golfers will play holes No. 19 - No. 27 on the first day.
8:10 a.m. – LiLiane Garza, Houston, Tex.; Rayah Chaijirawat, Melbourne, Fla.; Emma Greenberg, Rockford, Ill.
8:20 a.m. – Maddie Smith, Bloomington, Ill.; Lola Vandenbroek, Ada, Mich.; Ari Brock, Quincy, Ill.
8:30 a.m – Gracie Derhake, Quincy, Ill.; Aubrey Tomazic, Webster Groves, Mo.
Division 4-G (Girls 10-11)
18 holes daily
These golfers will play holes No. 19 - No. 27 twice on the first day.
8:40 a.m. – Haley Castello, Dardenne Prairie, Mo.; Ryann Hale, St. Louis, Mo.
8:50 a.m. – Kate Johnston, Springfield, Ill.; Leona Rupp, Iowa City, Iowa
9:00 a.m. – Charli Wisehart, Carthage, Ill.; Elle Sanderson, Pittsfield, Ill.
Division 4-B (Boys 10-11)
18 holes daily
These golfers will play Holes No. 10 - No. 18 and No. 1 - No. 9 on the first day and holes No. 1 - No. 18 on the second day.
6:30 a.m – Eli Havens, Hinsdale, Ill.; Landon Nichols, Nixa, Mo.; Leo Enomoto, Schaumberg, Ill.
6:40 a.m. – Mason Etscorn, Louisville, Ky.; Luke Patel, North Aurora, Ill.; Palmer Hansen, Waverly, Iowa
6:50 a.m. – Alex LaVan, Parkland, Fla.; Luke Mulligan, Burr Ridge, Ill.
7:00 a.m. – Houston Tiefenbrunn, Washington, Mo.; Chris Jackson, Raleigh, N.C.
7:10 a.m. – Ben Barham, Springfield, Ill.; Gabriel Smith, Bloomington, Ill.
Division 5-B (Boys 12-13)
18 holes daily
These golfers will play holes No. 1 - No. 18 on the first day and holes No. 10 - No. 18 and No. 1 - No. 9 on the second day.
6:30 a.m – Anson Munzlinger, Columbia, Mo.; Eli Cummings, Eldon, Mo.; Caden Fehr, Wildwood, Mo.
6:40 a.m. – Luc Kelty, Fisherville, Ky.; Owen Coniaris, Glen Ellyn, Ill.; Ty Novosel, Quincy, Ill.
6:50 a.m. – Liam Kelly, Winnetka, Ill.; Ben Patel, North Aurora, Ill.; Logan Motzko, Chaska, Minn.
7:00 a.m. – John DeLuca, Chesterfield, Mo.; Cooper Toalson, Eldon, Mo.; Kolton Kijanko, Weldon Springs, Mo.
7:10 a.m. – Brendan O’Keefe, Palo Alto, Calif.; Jack Coulter, Peoria, Ill.; Carson Long, Louisville, Ky.
7:20 a.m. – Timmy Siebenman, Glendale, Mo.; Keedan Orpet-Hulett, Quincy, Ill.; Gage Jacobs Elmhurst, Ill.
7:30 a.m. – Ryan Kong, Naperville, Ill.; Brody Allen, Bloomington, Ill.; Nolan Murphy, Carthage, Ill.
7:40 a.m. – Jackson Bennett, Eldon, Mo.; Ivan Kennedy, O’Fallon, Mo.; Aiden Tangy, Quincy, Ill.
7:50 a.m. – Teren Schwankhaus, Okawville, Ill.; Grant Carrigan, Naperville, Ill.
Division 5-G (Girls 12-13)
18 holes daily
These golfers will play holes No. 1 - No. 18 on the first day and holes No. 10 - No. 18 and No. 1 - No. 9 on the second day.
8:00 a.m. – Rylee Brockhouse, Muscatine, Iowa; Abigail Caine, Versailles, Ky.; London Fitzgerald, St. Louis, Mo.
8:10 a.m. – Peyton Kalanek, Bismarck, N.D.; Graysen Kerr, Versailles, Ky.
8:20 a.m. – Ashtynn Zuniga, High Ridge, Mo.; Maddy Johnston, Springfield, Ill.
8:30 a.m. – Sophia Klapper, Frankfort, Ill.; Taylor Bush, Mokena, Ill.
8:40 a.m. – Reilly Carlson, Manhattan, Ill.; Maggie Fagan, Frankfort, Ill.
Division 6-G (Girls 14-15)
18 holes daily
These golfers will play holes No. 1 - No. 18 on the first day and holes No. 10 - No. 18 and No. 1 - No. 9 on the second day.
11:30 a.m. – Tokollo Dhlamini, Pretoria, South Africa; Hadley Neese, Overland Park, Kan.; Ava Kalt, Machesney Park, Ill.
11:40 a.m. – Laura Hu, Northbrook, Ill.; Reese Kite, Waterloo, Ill; Sophia Gold, Quincy, Ill.
11:50 a.m. – Sarah Hyten, Edwardsville, Ill.; Grace Roper, Marion, Ill.; Addy Davis, Kirksville, Mo.
Noon – Addison Bub, Wildwood, Mo.; Gabriella Bush, Mokena, Ill.
Division 6-B (Boys 14-15)
18 holes daily
These golfers will play holes No. 10 - No. 18 and No. 1 - No. 9 on the first day and holes No. 1 - No. 18 on the second day.
7:20 a.m. – Harper Ackermann, Webster Groves, Mo.; Charlie Krasnewich, Hinsdale, Ill.; Drew Schauenberg, Barrington, Ill.; Liam O’Grady, Louisville, Ky.
7:30 a.m. – Luke Walker, Downers Grove, Ill.; Braden Hayes, Gridley, Ill.; Logan Keeter, Northbrook, Ill.; Trey Roessler, Columbia, Ill.
7:40 a.m. – Booth Hayes, Frederick, Colo.; Jonathan Wiggins, Kenilworth, Ill.; Carmine Moccio, Frankfort, Ill.; Ryan Kalaway, Arlington Heights, Ill.
7:50 a.m. – Joey Trupiano, Effingham, Ill.; Owen Spokas, Arlington Heights, Ill.; Jack Rogers, Iowa City, Iowa; Cori Lee, Buffalo Grove, Ill.
8:00 a.m. – Peyton Serafin, Beecher, Ill.; Isaiah Thomas, Deer Park, Ill.; Kenneth McCaffrey, River Forest, Ill.;
8:10 a.m. – Sam Wilda, Western Springs, Ill.; Zach Gladiuex, Louisville, Ky.; Dakota Flaig, Effingham, Ill.
8:20 a.m. – Kyle Locke, Hannibal, Mo.; Hunter St. Clair, Quincy, Ill.
8:30 a.m. – Logan Lansing, Ursa, Ill.; Ryan McNett, Libertyville, Ill; Ben Howey, Mokena, Ill.
8:40 a.m. – Issa Geisendorfer, Quincy, Ill.; Mark Berry, Lake St. Louis, Mo.; Isaac Gleckler, Webster Groves, Mo.
Division 7-B (Boys 16-18)
18 holes daily
These golfers will play holes No. 10 - No. 18 and No. 1 - No. 9 on the first day and holes No. 1 - No. 18 on the second day.
11:30 a.m. – Cooper Watt, Rockford, Ill.; Tyler Greenspahn, Winnetka, Ill.; Tanner Leonard, Frankfort, Ill.; Carter Crow, Edwardsville, Ill.
11:40 a.m. – Michael Springer, LaGrange, Ill.; Jack Mulligan, Burr Ridge, Ill.; Happy Gilmore, Bloomfield, Ind.; Andrew Fallis, Columbia, Mo.
11:50 a.m. – Ollie Barr, Winnetka, Ill.; Jackson Hulsey, St. Charles, Ill.; Jacob Doliwa, Park Ridge, Ill.
Noon – Jack Marshall, Lake Forest, Ill.; Kyle Smetiouk, Delaware, Ohio; Matthew Valdick, Glen Ellyn, Ill.
12:10 p.m. – Millan Biggs, Wilmette, Ill.; Blake Arnold, Liberty, Ill.; Walker Grelle, Barrington, Ill.
12:20 p.m. – Luke Kruger, Arlington Heights, Ill.; Ryan Dannegger, Wheaton, Ill.; AJ Hovermale, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
12:30 p.m. – Patrick Raupp, Arlington Heights, Ill.; Johnny Boyer, Kirksville, Mo.; Charlie Kramer, St. Louis, Mo.
12:40 p.m. – Daniel Raupp, Arlington Heights, Ill.; Patrick McGrath, Naperville, Ill.
12:50 p.m. – Cameron Finlayson, Round Lake, Ill.; Maddux Tarasievich, Cary, Ill.; Quinn Cox, Peoria, Ill.
1:00 p.m. – Gabriel Gold, Quincy, Ill.;Owen Sanders, St. Charles, Mo.; Andrew Cary, Rockford, Ill.
1:10 p.m. – Jack Carrigan, Naperville Ill.; Jairen Stroud, Iuka, Ill.; James Oh, Springfield, Ill.
1:20 p.m. – Luke McLaughlin, St. Louis, Mo.; Tanner Frye, New Berlin, Ill.; Crew Klingner; Williamsburg, Iowa
1:30 p.m. – Mason Uden, Paxton, Ill.; Liam Dugan, River Forest, Ill.; Carter Etheridge, Springfield, Ill.
Division 7-G (Girls 16-18)
18 holes daily
These golfers will play holes No. 1 - No. 18 on the first day and holes No. 10 - No. 18 and No. 1 - No. 9 on the second day.
12:10 p.m. – Ella Greenberg, Rockford, Ill.; Mia Natividad, Yorkville, Ill.; Sydney Terada, Lake Barrington, Ill.
12:20 p.m. – Julia Imai, Brookline, Mass.; Emerson Purcell, New Albany, Ohio; Caroline Owens, Hinsdale, Ill.
12:30 p.m. – Laci Novosel, Quincy, Ill.; Eva Greenberg, Rockford, Ill.; Ainsley Winters, Dewey, Ill.
12:40 p.m. – Kyra Simon, Rockford, Ill.; Grace Petzold, Plymouth, Minn.; Saya Geisendorfer, Quincy, Ill.
12:50 p.m. – Ava Kalanek, Bismarck, N.D.; Sadie Zorrilla, Elk Grove, Ill.; Lauren Cervantes, Normal, Ill.
1:00 p.m. – Ella Coulter, Peoria, Ill.; Lily Rennick; Elmhurst, Ill.; Hanna Maschhoff, Lake Ozark, Mo.
1:10 p.m. – Amelie Koecher, Skokie, Ill.; Bliss Martin, Hamilton, Ill.; Kaitlyn Thomas, Deer Park, Ill.
1:20 p.m. – Veronica Kirsch, Frankfort, Ill.; Breanne Brown, South Barrington, Ill.; Jaelyn Kelly, Hudson, Ill.
1:30 p.m. – Tessa Lawson, Machesney Park, Ill.; Emma Vander Wall, New Lenox, Ill.; Maddie O’Brien, Quincy, Ill.
1:40 p.m. – Gabby Hubbs, Bourbonnais, Ill.; Sarah Arsich, Mokena, Ill.
The Little People’s Golf Championships will be adding new entries until Monday, June 20 at 5 p.m. as long as there is space in the division. Anyone wishing to enter can email Nan Ryan at ryannan@me.com or call her at (217) 257-5718.
