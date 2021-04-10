GENESEO, Ill. — From the outset, Saturday was not a good day for the Quincy High School football squad.
Hoping to take advantage against a Geneseo squad that was playing its second game in five days, the Blue Devils instead found themselves compromised by eight turnovers, including two lost fumbles on their first four plays from scrimmage.
Those miscues helped open the door to a 27-point first quarter outburst by the Maple Leafs, who went on to a 42-7 victory at Bob Reade Field that dropped the Blue Devils to 1-3 with their third straight Western Big Six Conference setback.
“Obviously Geneseo is a good team, but it was one of those things where it was an uphill battle right from the start with the weather,” said Quincy coach Rick Little, referring to Saturday’s conditions of temperatures in the mid-40s, a steady wind and relentless rainfall.
“Things just piled on top of themselves. It certainly was not our day.”
After taking the opening kickoff, the Blue Devils almost immediately found themselves behind the 8-ball when a fumble on their second play found its way into the hands of Geneseo junior linebacker Kaden Davison, who returned it 25 yards to paydirt. Hunter Clark-Holke’s extra point kick had the hosts on top 7-0.
“P.J. Moser tried to grab it, but it popped up and I was right there,” Davison said. “It was a big play. It got our team going in the right direction and gave us good momentum for the rest of the half.”
Quincy’s ensuing possession ended the same way, with a lost fumble on the second play. That led to the first of Geneseo senior running back Bruce Moore’s three touchdowns and a 14-0 lead for the Maple Leafs less than two minutes in.
“We talked a lot about how this would not be the cleanest of games, and that we’d have to overcome different obstacles,” said Little. “Turnovers put us in a tough spot early.”
Before the opening period was done, Quincy found itself looking at a 27-0 deficit as the Leafs converted three turnovers and a wind-shortened punt into touchdowns.
An interception by Moser midway through the first led by a two-yard TD run by Mason Jones on a fourth-and-goal situation. After the heavy winds resulted in a four-yard punt that put Geneseo at the Blue Devils’ 26, Moore scored from six yards out.
Once it had the wind at its back to start the second quarter, Quincy seemed to catch its second wind as its offense started getting untracked.
After being forced to punt near midfield after coming up two yards shy of a drive-sustaining first down, the Blue Devils got on the scoreboard with 7:26 left until halftime when a partially blocked punt led to a 2-yard Jack Rupert touchdown run. Alex Eckhardt’s PAT kick closed the gap to 27-7.
With 5:01 left in the second, the Blue Devil defense came up big by stopping on downs. But a short time later, Davison intercepted Quincy quarterback Quinn Rupert, who wound up injured while attempting to make the tackle and had to miss the remainder of the game.
“We got down and got a score, and we continued talking about wanting to compete, but even then it never felt like we could get something going,” Little said. “The injury to our quarterback only compounded things, even though with our injury situation this year, our guys are used to being in a next-man-up situation.
“We had to go to one of our receivers (junior Drew Tipton-Hicks) to finish the second quarter.”
Before the first half was over, Moore scored his third touchdown on a 26-yard run that gave Geneseo a 35-7 halftime lead. The Maple Leaf defense capped the scoring late in the third period when junior lineman Connor Shipman recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Tucker Crenshaw led the Blue Devils with 52 yards on seven carries, with Drae Humphrey notching 36 yards on 13 totes and Mahki Lewis adding 33 yards on three carries.