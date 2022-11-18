WEST PLAINS, Mo. -- It was a tale of two halves in the Class 4 state quarterfinal between Hannibal and West Plains on Friday night.
The Pirates entered halftime with momentum on its side after taking the lead, but were unable to hold on as West Plains came away with a 29-14 win to avenge last year's defeat in the Class 1 state quarterfinal.
Hannibal got off to a slow start, with penalties and turnovers stifling Pirate drives.
West Plains struck first when John Hughston scored on a eight-yard touchdown on a fourth down attempt
Hannibal had a good drive going in its next possession only to fumble the ball away at the goal line.
A turnover ended Hannibal's next drive when Waylon Anders fumbled the ball.
The Zizzers were unable to capitalize with Kane Wilson stripping West Plains quarterback Aiden Simpson of the ball and recovering the fumble.
Anders connected with Markahl Humphrey 20-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter after a illegal procedure penalty negated a Humphrey touchdown reception in the previous play.
The Pirates forced another turnover in West Plains next possession, with Aaron Daughtery forcing a fumble and Humphrey recovering it
Right before halftime, Anders threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Wilson, which would give the Pirates a 14-7 lead after an extra point kick by Sheldon Bergheger.
The second half was a different story with West Plains outscoring Hannibal by a 22-0 margin.
West Plains botched the snap on a field goal attempt by Chase Larsen, but holder Magnus Sanders would throw it for a Zizzers first down.
After catching a break, West Plains would score a touchdown on a quarterback sneak by Simpson. The Zizzers faked a extra point kick and Larsen threw it to Heston Miller to give West Plains a 15-14 lead with 8:22 remaining in the third quarter.
Carter McCracken ran in a five-yard touchdown, which would give West Plains a 22-14 lead after a Larsen extra point kick.
West Plains blocked a punt by Wilson at the Pirates 28-yard line with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter.
Hannibal came up with a much-needed break when Daughtery intercepted a pass at the goal line, but were unable to capitalize with a three-and-out.
McCracken scored his second touchdown on a fourth down attempt, putting West Plains up 29-14 after a Larsen kick.
Zizzers senior Jesse Hudson intercepted a pass by Anders to end a Hannibal scoring threat.
Anders went 15-for-28 passing for 181 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Humphrey was Hannibal's leading rusher with 15 carries for 63 yards. He also caught two passes for 24 yards and a touchdown.
Haden Robertson was Hannibal's leading receiver with six catches for 81 yards. WIlson had six catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Daughtery was the Pirates leading tackler with 12 and added an interception and a forced fumble.
Hannibal finishes the season with a 9-3 record.
The Pirates will graduate several key players, including Humphrey, Robertson, linebacker Ashton Watts, defensive back Jack Parker, defensive lineman Matt Sydnor, offensive tackle Austin Wilhoit and offensive guard Briley Cunningham.
Hannibal will return blue chip prospect Aneyas Williams, who missed the postseason due to a broken clavicle.
Other key returners include Anders, Wilson, running back Mike Ferreira, Daughtery, linebacker Owen Andrews, offensive tackle Ryan Ross, offensive guard Noah Young, center Xxavion Washington and defensive tackle Trenton Cowden.
