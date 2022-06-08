QUINCY — After struggling to plate runs in the team’s road matchup in Clinton on Tuesday, Quincy looked to get back to its scoring ways against Alton. The Gems got the hits they wanted on Wednesday night, both big and small – but mostly big.
A pair of two-run homers from Jordan Duncan and Andrew Fay in the sixth and seventh lifted the Gems to a 6-5 win over the River Dragons at QU Stadium.
The homers came at crucial times for Quincy as Duncan’s homer helped the Gems claim their first lead of the night and Fay’s was the ultimate decider.
“I was just trying to put the ball in play. I just ran into a good pitch, right inside,” Duncan said. “It felt great (giving Quincy its first lead) especially since Alton’s a really good team, but it felt great and then the fanbase right behind it really was nice.”
Both Fay and Duncan finished the night going 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. The two batters also reached base three times with a couple of walks.
“Jordan Duncan and Andrew Fay both put really good swings on the ball. They’re both dudes, I mean I’m not surprised,” Gems manager Brad Gyorkos said. “I’m glad they’re in our dugout and nowhere else so I’m super proud of them.”
After Fay’s two-run bomb, Alton responded with a two-spot of its own in the eighth thanks to an RBI single from Marcus Heusohn and a sac fly from Eddie King Jr. Heusohn and King were the River Dragons’ leading hitters as they batted in all five of Alton’s runs.
The River Dragons also threatened in the ninth as they got two runners on. But Quincy catcher Jonathan Latham caught the two runners stealing at second to seal the deal.
Alton starting pitcher Colton Huntt was a thorn in the side for the Gems for a bit of the night as the right threw nine strikeouts through five innings. However, Quincy scored two runs on Huntt in the third with a bases-loaded walk and a sac fly from Gabe Swansen.
“We just kept on going, we didn’t make excuses,” Gyorkos said. “We just keep playing and keep playing and keep playing and all we care about is the result. We don’t care about the first three innings, we don’t care about the fifth.”
The Gems will now hit the road to Normal to take on the Cornbelters in a doubleheader on Friday. First pitch for Friday’s first game is set for 5 p.m. After a contest at Springfield on Saturday, Quincy will return home on Sunday against Normal at 6:35 p.m.
