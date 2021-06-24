SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The winningest wrestler in Central history and one of his teammates are coming home from the Class 1A state tournament with medals.
Panthers senior Zach Foote rebounded from a semifinal loss to take third at 126 pounds, while Trevor Bonk overcame an opening-round loss to finish fourth at 138 pounds Thursday at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association tournament at the Bank of Springfield Center.
Foote pinned his first two opponents, sticking Litchfield’s Brady Davidson in 2:28 and Princeton’s Matthew Harris in 3:53. He then suffered a loss to East Alton/Wood River’s Jason Shaw, taking a 17-1 technical fall in the third period.
Foote recovered to beat Seneca’s Owen Feiner 3-0 in the wrestleback semifinals and pinned Harris for a second time in the third-place match, this one in 4:43.
He finished his season with a 38-2 record.
Bonk was pinned in 2:59 by Dakota’s Tyler Simmer, before tearing through the wrestlebacks.
He pinned East Alton/Wood River’s Noah Mason in 46 seconds and stuck Chicago Hope Academy’s Ethan Chaheine in 2:32, guaranteeing himself a top-six finish. He advanced to the third-place match when Harvard’s Ivan Rosas was disqualified.
Canton’s Andrew Hedges pinned Bonk in 1:09 to take third with a 32-8 record.
Meanwhile, Quincy Notre Dame junior Curtis Steinkamp and Pittsfield junior Mason Davis were both eliminated in the wrestlebacks in their respective weight classes.
Steinkamp, wrestling at 120, opened with a loss to Benton’s Mason Tieffel, getting pinned in 3:24. He rebounded with a 6-2 victory over Coal City’s Jacob Piatak.
A first-period takedown and a reversal from the bottom position to start the second period gave Steinkamp control of the match.
His tournament ended with a 14-2 loss to Rochester’s Nolan Mrozowski. Steinkamp finished the season with a 26-8 record.
Davis, at 170, opened with a technical fall over LeRoy’s Tyson Brent, ending it ahead 17-0 in the second period. He was pinned in 43 seconds by Alleman’s Jack Patting, the winningest wrestler in Alleman history who went on to win the state title.
In the wrestlebacks, Davis beat Coal City’s Gabe Ludes 6-2 before being eliminated by Knoxville’s Hunter Fox by pin in 3:30. Fox won his next two matches to finish third.
Davis finished his season with a 27-4 record.