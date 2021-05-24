QUINCY — During his team’s spring barbeque and season-ending banquet, both of which took place last weekend, Quincy Notre Dame football coach Jack Cornell used Lake Bergman and Jack Marth as examples to drive home a point about effort.
The senior duo’s work ethic and determination were unmatched.
“The young guys had such a blessing to look at these older guys with the way they worked and the way they played the game and the way they prepared,” Cornell said. “Jack and Lake are certainly shining examples of that.”
They are all-staters, too.
Marth, a defensive end, and Bergman, a middle linebacker, were named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 3A all-state team.
The Raiders went 4-2 in their abbreviated spring season, contending with Class 6A and 7A opponents in the Big 12 Conference and playing for the league crown.
A dynamic defense was a critical reason for the Raiders’ success. QND held opponents to 20 or fewer points in five of its six games, including holding three opponents to two scores or less.
“When you really look at the heart and soul of our defense for the last three years, those guys are where it stars,” Cornell said.
Marth, a two-time all-state selection who has signed with Truman State University, finished with 59 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and six sacks. In his three-year varsity career, he piled up 174 tackles, 35 tackles for loss and 16 sacks.
A two-year team captain, Marth never missed a practice in his high school career.
“He’s the smartest guy in the room,” QND defensive coordinator Ben Morrison said. “He holds everyone accountable for their jobs.”
Bergman, who has signed with Quincy University, led the QND defense with 81 tackles and 19 tackles for loss, while collecting two sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries. In three seasons, he racked up 232 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, four sacks, five interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
He played every meaningful snap from Week 2 of his sophomore season through the end of his senior season.
“The single most vocal defensive football player I have ever coached,” Morrison said. “An elite communicator, he’s the reason we were as good as we were.”
Marth and Bergman more than held their own against the best players and teams on QND’s schedule.
“Those guys proved that week in and week out with how they prepared and how they played and how it showed up on film,” Cornell said.