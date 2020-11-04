PALMYRA, Mo. — The undefeated Palmyra football team has its hands full when it hosts Clark County on Friday in the Class 2 District 6 semifinals.
The Indians (4-4) very nearly handed the Panthers (9-0) their only loss of the season, with a last-second field goal from Landyn Smith giving Palmyra a 15-14 victory back on October 2 in Kahoka, Mo.
“I know it will be another tough game,” Palmyra coach Kevin Miles said. “Clark County is one of the best teams in the Clarence Cannon Conference and they’re always ready to play.”
Ever since walking off the field saddled with the loss, the Indians have pined for another chance to knock off the Panthers.
“It was a really, really tight ballgame and I thought we played really well, so to come up that short leaves a bitter taste in your mouth,” Clark County coach Ethan Allen said. “You want this opportunity to play them again and hopefully get revenge and win the game.”
The loss dropped Clark County to 3-3 on the season but gave it momentum heading into the final three games of the year, momentum it never got to capitalize on. The Indians had to cancel two of their final three games due to quarantine because of contact with COVID-19, and the team is just now getting back to its midseason form.
“We fell on some hard times there, but it is what it is,” Allen said. “We’re not going to use that as an excuse, we have to play through it and fight through it and look ahead at what we need to do. We can’t dwell on the past.”
The Panthers have the advantage of a week of rest from their bye in the first round of the district playoffs, while the Indians had the opposite of rest last weekend. Clark County gutted out a 52-50 victory over Highland in its playoff opener last weekend, and it did so with 17 active players at the end of the game.
“We were glad that we got to play in the first round of districts because it gave us a game to get back into it and get moving,” Allen said. “After a tough game against Macon where we got one day of prep and had to play, having a week of practice to prepare to play Highland last week was beneficial for us as we move forward. This week, getting all of our practices in is beneficial, and we have to improve to be ready to go for Friday.”
Indians quarterback Sam Wheeler threw for 197 yards on 11-of-14 passing against Highland in the district opener, with 157 yards and two touchdowns going to Layne Sommers. Miles knows in order to stop Clark County, he team has to stop Wheeler and Sommers.
“Clark County is an outstanding team and we just have to do our job and play fundamental football and be great tacklers,” Miles said. “(We) can’t take anything for granted and play hard for four quarters.”
Palmyra has predominantly relied on its running game, utilizing several different running backs throughout the season. Whether if it’s Wade Begley, Ross Arch, Peyton Timbrook or Hayes Miller, the Panthers running game has been strong this season.
Except against Clark County, when the Indians held Palmyra to 91 team rushing yards, with a 2.8 yards per carry average.
Miles is hoping for more success on the ground Friday.
“We hope to get off the ball and be physical,” Miles said. “They have an outstanding defense, and we have to be fundamental and do our job.”
Panthers quarterback Brody Lehenbauer passed more than usual in Palmyra’s Week 6 victory. Lehenbauer went 10-for-24 for 199 yards and he ran in a touchdown. Lehenbauer has shown his ability to get it done through the air, going for 190 yards and the game-winning touchdown in the team’s victory over Centralia to close the regular season.
“We hope to be able to throw the football if we can’t run, but we have to be able to move the ball down the field one way or another,” Miles said.
Wheeler threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the second half to almost bring Clark County back to win the last time these two teams met. Allen is betting on his team finding a way to get it done this time out.
“In this game, already losing to them and them having to beat us twice, we have nothing to lose,” Allen said. “We just have to go play our game. We have to come out and prepare, be ready for anything that they throw at us. Make plays when you’re there and I think we’ll be alright.”