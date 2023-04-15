Taylor Routh 3.24.JPG

Quincy forward Taylor Routh runs past Hannibal midfielder Macy Behrens during a game against Hannibal on Friday, March 24 during the QHS Tournament at Flinn Stadium.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Opponents this season have had all sorts of problems facing the Quincy high school girls soccer team this year as they entered Saturday with zero losses to date.

Their game against Jacksonville at Flinn Memorial Saturday morning, resulted in another resounding 5-0 shut out win for the Lady Blue Devils.

