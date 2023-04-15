QUINCY -- Opponents this season have had all sorts of problems facing the Quincy high school girls soccer team this year as they entered Saturday with zero losses to date.
Their game against Jacksonville at Flinn Memorial Saturday morning, resulted in another resounding 5-0 shut out win for the Lady Blue Devils.
Junior Taylor Routh spoke on the team's confidence going into their matchup with the Crimsons.
"Coming into this game we felt confident in getting this win, but we still had to work hard and play well together today," said Routh. "I feel like we had really good control of the ball the whole game, good possessions and worked well as a team."
Routh would set the tone early in the game with her and the team's first goal of the day minutes after kick off. She later on would put another one behind the net to give Quincy a 2-0 lead going into halftime.
Her teammates would follow suit in the scoring department in the second half as the Lady Blue Devils aimed for their sixth shutout win of the season.
Quincy head coach Travis Dinkheller was proud of his team's defensive performance with some key starters out of the lineup.
"I don't think we even allowed a shot to be honest with you but are defense moved the ball, swung it around," said Dinkheller. "We were without Ava Soltwedel and Taylor Fohey today and I thought the girls that stepped in played well. Anna stepped in at center for a while, Olivia Kline stepped in and did a great job. So, I think there were a lot of good things that came from today, I thought Rian, Bri and Sydney in the middle did a good job distributing the ball as well."
The Crimsons continued to struggle getting the ball in scoring position as the Lady Blue Devils' relentless offensive attack took shape in the second half.
About 10 minutes into the half, junior Bri Lannerd would score her first goal of the day to extend Quincy's lead to 3-0. She would follow that up with another goal off of a header doubling the team's output of goals in the first half.
Lannerd gave insight behind her header shot that put the game out of reach for Jacksonville.
"It's all about how you use your momentum," said Lannerd. "Just making sure you get on top of the ball because if you get under it, it just pops into the air so just getting on top and if you aim towards the frame of the goal it's probably going to go in."
Freshman Avery Morrison would score Quincy's fifth and final goal of the day with just under 20 minutes left to play, as the Lady Blue Devils would go on to win this one 5-0.
Coach Dinkheller talked about his mindset on where the team's sits now heading into a tough stretch of their schedule as they try to remain unblemished in the loss column.
"We're 8-0-2 going into the gauntlet part of our season," Dinkheller said. "We have Columbia Rock Bridge next who finished in the Final Four, then we hit the road for Geneseo on Tuesday which could decide the conference. We're the only two undefeated teams left in the conference and they're on grass which will be a challenge for us."
Quincy has scored 37 total team goals this season while only allowing four goals to the opposition heading into next Monday's home game against Columbia Rock Bridge at 5:30 p.m.
That will be followed by Tuesday's conference road game at 6 p.m. against Geneseo whose 9-1 and 4-0 in the conference.
Lannerd gave her final thoughts on the win today but still believes the team still has room to grow as they continue on this season.
"It was good to come out here and get the win," said Lannerd. "We had a lot of opportunities that I wished we would've capitalized on but I think this is a good win going into next week. We have a really good schedule coming up, playing Rock Bridge Monday and then conference Geneseo on Tuesday, so it was a good win today but I think we have a lot we can still improve on and get better at as a team."
