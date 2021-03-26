QUINCY — The challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and a nearly 500-day stretch between games forced Quincy University football coach Gary Bass and his staff to get creative.
“We’ve had to be much more technologically sound,” Bass said.
So they used QR codes for everything from signing in for study hall or the weight room to roll call for team and position meetings.
“It’s made coaches think outside the box and re-evaluate what the norm should be,” Bass said.
Himself included.
Bass coaches the offensive line along with his responsibilities as the head coach, and to help the linemen learn to process play calls, audibles and other changes as quickly as possible, he dipped into his technological bag of tricks.
He made the linemen download the Kahoot! app to their phones.
Kahoot! is a game-based platform with user-generated quizzes where every answer is timed. Bass employed it before every position meeting, making the linemen use their smartphones to participate in a 10-question quiz.
“Most of the questions are football related,” Bass said. “Some aren’t and are pretty funny.”
With a 15-second clock running on each question, Bass was able to see how the linemen processed information.
It left him encouraged.
“We have to make sure we’re ready assignment-wise and execution-wise on gameday,” Bass said. “We’ve spent a lot more time trying to make sure those guys can process information quicker.”
The QU coaching staff will get a better glimpse of that over the next three weeks.
The Hawks open their spring schedule with a scrimmage at 1 p.m. Saturday at QU Stadium against William Jewell. They will play two Great Lakes Valley Conference games the following two weeks – April 3 at home against Indianapolis and April 10 at McKendree.
Lindenwood opted out of the spring schedule, which cost the Hawks two games. They were scheduled to play at Lindenwood on April 17 and then a crossover game on April 24 as the GLVC originally planned to split the eight-team league into two four-team pods and have them go head-to-head in the final week based on record.
Now, only the top team from each four-team pod advances to a conference championship game.
Not that the Hawks are concerning themselves with title pursuits at this stage.
They seek something more important.
“Experience,” Bass said. “That experience is going to come from players and coaches. We have a lot of new coaches, a lot of young faces.”
Of the 77 players expected to be in uniform Saturday, 56 of them have either never played in a college game or are new to the QU system after transferring. Seeing what kind of poise, determination and discipline they bring to the game is crucial.
“You have a lot of young kids itching to get on the field,” Bass said.
It has Bass looking for one key aspect in each player.
“Fight,” Bass said. “I want to see those kids fight to the bitter end.”
And he needs to see the Hawks develop some rhythm and depth at key spots.
Sophomore Tionne Harris and freshman Grant Hajicek will split duties at quarterback as the Hawks seek a replacement for Andrew Rund, who threw for 3,151 yards and 22 touchdowns during a 5-6 season in the fall of 2019. Only three of the top eight receivers return, creating a need to build depth on the edge.
Defensively, the safety rotation was obliterated by graduation, leaving several new faces in the backfield.
“In those positions, it will be good to see how things gel together and how guys react and how we grow,” Bass said.
The coaches get a better gauge of that with this schedule than a normal spring schedule, which typically is limited to 15 practices and an intrasquad scrimmage. Those scrimmages don’t reveal as much as coaches would like because of the familiarity of the players.
“You practice against each other so much, both for coordinators and players, you get so accustomed to seeing things and have an idea of what the other side of the ball is trying to do,” Bass said. “You don’t have the normal game flow, breakdowns, game-planning that you’re going to get this spring.”
Introducing a new staff to the game makes that more imperative.
Defensive coordinator Sean Kelly is the only coaching holdover from the 2019 staff, and his experience of being at QU for a decade is invaluable. Getting the rest of the staff up to speed is the challenge.
“Outside of Coach Kelly, I’ve never seen anybody on this staff in a game setting,” Bass said. “We’ve tried to put these coaches in as many unscripted practices as we can to help with their communication, personnel, play calling. I think it’s helped them immensely.”