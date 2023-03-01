QUINCY — Quincy University men's volleyball team has one of the most unique player dynamics in this southern section of Illinois, having players from around the globe.
However, like many teams in the area they are in the process of redeveloping their program as they are a considerably young team.
With one senior, one junior, and a coach who is only on her second season with the university, there is plenty of improvement expected in the coming years.
“The reality is I’d rather take a younger team right now,” said QU head coach Caren Kemner. “There’s just lots of things we need to change. Having that young group allows us to mold them at a much younger age instead of coming in with like 10 seniors or 10 juniors.”
Despite their youth, the Hawks triumphed against the Milwaukee School of Engineering in four sets, improving their record to 5-10 overall (0-6 MIVA).
Raje Alleyne led in kills with 15, complemented by A.J. Goedheer with 10 and Eddie Jakubauskas with eight.
“I will always be here to play my hardest every game,” said Alleyne, a Barbados native. “I always come to play to win. Whatever my teammates need I’ll be here for them on the court or off the court.”
The success of the match was no easy feat, considering that the score tied 34 times throughout.
“It’s not the other team that's the issue for us,” said Jakubauskas, a Illinois native. “It’s just a mental game. If we focus on our mentality and connect as one team I think it would have a dramatic effect.”
Jakubauskas is the only senior on the team who has contributed four years to the program.
“For these young guys coming in, it's a tough conference and I want to lead them as much as possible,” said Jakubauskas. “They’re a great group of guys and this program is developing further and further and that’s something I’m really happy to see.”
With players from France, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, and all over the U.S., QU has a diverse unification of culture playing together on one court.
“It’s really nice to get to know them and help them out when they come here,” said Jakubauskas. “For some of these guys it’s their first time here in the United States. It's something I’m really comfortable with because my parents are immigrants from Lithuania, so I’ve connected with the European community.”
The Hawks will host Lindenwood University at 7 p.m. on Thursday in their next match.
