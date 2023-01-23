MENDON, Ill. — Monday night’s girls basketball game between West Central Conference foes Unity and Liberty emphasized the importance of having fun on the court — the primary focus held by both teams.
The Mustangs defeated the Eagles 53-22.
“It was a good game,” said Unity head coach Brad Begeman. “Liberty has a solid program and they’re a little younger right now. A lot of the girls from both schools know each other so it was a fun game to play.”
Unity’s overall record is now 25-3, improving to 6-1 mark in the West Central Conference South Division.
Liberty’s overall record moves to 6-20, falling to a 2-3 mark in the West Central Conference South Division.
“We’re just trying to clean up some things and do the small things right,” said Begeman. “We want to stay focused regardless of what the score is.”
The Mustangs utilized their shutdown defense, causing 22 steals and 58 deflections.
“The main focus this year is to just play together and have fun,” said Liberty head coach Paul Fessler. “We’ve got a long ways to go in the program. Unity is a pretty dominant team, I know we turned the ball over ,but we knew it was coming. “
Unity senior Ashlynn Arnsman led in scoring with 17 points, followed by junior Sophia Shaffer with 10 and senior Kylee Barry with nine.
We went out there and just wanted to have fun,” said Arnsman. “We like all of their girls. We’re all friends with them and their coach. So it was a fun night.”
Liberty stood up to the plate in the final quarter scoring two 3-pointers and three jumpers for a total of 12 points, in comparison to the 10 points accrued during the first three quarters.
Junior Jacie Blair led in points for Liberty with seven points, followed by senior Cora Schuette with six points.
“We’ve put a lot of work in,” said Shuette. “We are focused on never giving up…obviously it’s still competitive but we (focus) on being nice to all other players and having sportsmanship”.
Unity will battle against Clark County on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Indians home gym up next, while Liberty will face Macomb at home on Monday, Jan. 30.
