QUINCY -- The second quarter proved to be pivotal in Mendon Unity's 45-41 win over Monroe City in a boys basketball game at the John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout on Tuesday.
The Mustangs raced out to score 14 points in the second quarter, while limiting the Panthers to just five points.
"We played them pretty complete in the first half of basketball," said Unity head coach Keith Carothers. "One of the things we struggled with this year is being able to put four quarters together and that was kind of what the third quarter and early fourth quarter was for us."
Carothers would had like to have seen the Mustangs give up less easy layups and fouls late in the game.
"We made a lot of dumb mistakes in the half court offense just trying to play keep away," Carothers said. "We kind of quit being aggressive there, but we also gave up some easy layups just trying to make sure we didn't foul. It's kind of a happy medium between being able to be aggressive on the offensive end, but not take quick shots. On the defensive end, being able to guard guys without fouling and giving up easy layups."
The game was tight early on, with leads changing back-and-forth until Unity took a 13-12 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was the difference maker and falling behind 26-15 at halftime was too much for Monroe City to overcome.
"I thought with going into halftime down 11, we were talking to our team about having to get stops," said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris. "There wasn't any way we could come out in the second half and trade baskets with Unity. We were going to have to score and get shots."
The Panthers would outscore Unity 13-6 in the third quarter and come within two and three points of the lead at various points in the fourth quarter.
It would be as close as Monroe City would come.
"I thought our guys did a good job of turning up the intensity and pressuring the basketball," Edris said. "We forced a few turnovers and contested some shots. If we had some of our turnovers back and made some free throws, that might have changed the outcome of the game."
Monroe City seniors Reece Buhlig and Jaylyn Countryman tied for the team lead in scoring with 12 points.
"Tonight, having Jaylyn foul out when was playing pretty well and then Reece rolling his ankle late in the game (hurt)," Edris said. "If you don't have two seniors to finish a close game, you are relying on some younger kids. I thought some of them stepped up and did a good job for us."
Mustangs junior forward Melvin McMillan scored a team-high 16 points.
"I thought Melvin did a good job inside and out," Carothers said. "He shot the ball pretty well on the outside and he hit some big jump shots. More than anything, he rebounded the ball well for us and he was strong inside. That was a big help."
Mustangs junior guard Cody Shaffer added 10 points.
Mendon Unity (5-7) will play Bushnell-Prairie City (11-4) in the first round of the Mendon Tournament at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.
"We have been trending in the right direction ever since the Beardstown Tournament," Carothers said. "We just haven't been able to put four quarters totally together, but we get closer to that every game."
Monroe City (1-5) will host Montgomery County (5-4) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.
"We are looking forward to going to practice and trying to get better and get ready for Montgomery County," Edris said.
