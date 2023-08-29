Kodi Duke 8.23.JPG

Unity sophomore middle blocker Kodi Duke hits the ball during Wednesday's game against QND at Mendon Unity High School.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

AUGUSTA, Ill. -- Day two of the Lady Suns Classic once again featured five games on Tuesday, with two of them going down to the wire.

In the first game, Mendon Unity defeated Camp Point Central in three sets -- 23-25, 25-15, 15-6.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.