AUGUSTA, Ill. -- Day two of the Lady Suns Classic once again featured five games on Tuesday, with two of them going down to the wire.
In the first game, Mendon Unity defeated Camp Point Central in three sets -- 23-25, 25-15, 15-6.
Hayden Frankel recorded 16 points and seven aces for the Mustangs. Kodi Duke had nine kills and Sophia Shaffer had 12 digs.
Illini West defeated Barry Western in two straight sets by identical 25-12 scores.
Madalyn Boyer picked up two blocks, seven aces and four kills for the Chargers, while Josie Bryan added 11 kills and four assists. Corin Robinson had nine assists and six digs.
West Central-Biggsville rebounded from a 25-18 loss in the first set to West Hancock, defeating the Titans 26-24 in the second set and 15-13 in the third set to take a 2-1 victory.
Liberty defeated Beardstown in two straight sets -- 25-21, 25-7.
Southeastern closed out the night with a 2-0 win over Rushville Industry, winning the first set 25-10 and the second set 25-12.
Amanda Stephens recorded 16 kills and eight assists for the Suns, while Abigail Shaffer added 16 assists and seven digs.
Illini West will face Payson Seymour at 4 p.m. to start Wednesday's action, which will be followed by Camp Point Central against Liberty at 5 p.m.
West Hancock will take on Rushville-Industry at 6 p.m. and Wednesday's action will close out at 7 p.m. with Brown County playing Barry Western.
