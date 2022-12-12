MENDON, Ill. — The Mendon Unity girls basketball team's eyes were on the prize Monday night — not only to the game at hand but toward the trials yet to come later this week.
The Lady Mustangs cruised through a 51-28 win over Pleasant Hill-Western to improve to 9-1.
The team is already eager for their upcoming games against Missouri powers, playing Canton on Thursday and Palmyra on Friday.
“We’ve got two big games later this week,” said Unity head coach Brad Begeman. “(We) played them both this summer, both was tight games … we’ve got (young) girls, we tell them not to look ahead but I know some of that was part of the deal”.
Though the energy felt slow at the start of the game, the Lady Mustangs scored 32 points in the first half.
Lady Mustangs senior Kyra Corothers and teammate Sophia Shaffer reached double-digit scoring, putting up 14 and 16 points.
“We had two girls in double-digits," Begeman said. "I keep telling all the girls, we got five girls out there that can all put up double-digits and when they do that then we are really tough to beat. That's gonna make the difference between teams we play that have two girls, three girls that can do it— we can put five out there that can do it”.
With the team's offensive advantages, they remain focused on bettering themselves in all areas for the games ahead.
“A large part of (our focus) will be defense, guarding one of the better guards of the area,” Corothers said. “It’s gonna be a lot of work and it's gonna be a really big team effort. We all will have to show up and play but I’m excited, it should be a fun game”.
Despite the occasionally slowness of the game, Unity was impressed with their competitors.
“Pleasant Hill-Western has come a long way, and coach (Shea) O'Brien has done a good job with them," Begeman said. "They’re a lot better than some people give them credit for. We were trying to get everyone involved tonight. Like a lot of schools we’ve had a lot of girls sick. I mean we've had some girls miss three or four practices, so tonight was one of those nights that you expect some things to be sluggish and slow”.
With the attention primarily on the feats ahead, the team focused on crucial fundamentals against the Lady Wolves for preparation.
“Normally we run a 1-3-1 and we won’t do much man," Corothers said. "But looking ahead (to Canton and Palmyra), they will be hard to defend in a zone, so we got to play man. We got to be ready for that.”
