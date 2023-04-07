MENDON, Ill. -- Things looked bleak for Mendon Unity early on during Friday's game against Camp Point Central.
After falling behind 7-0 midway through the third inning, the Mustangs chipped away to defeat the Panthers 9-8.
"I was a little upset because I didn't feel like we were locked in the first couple of innings and that's why we were down 7-0," said Unity head coach Tyler McAllister. "We had some guys come off the bench and to pitch. I put some guys in situations and they did well. We chipped away and played good defense and and got some timely hits."
Central would only score one run after the first inning, allowing Unity to get back into the game.
"When you have a team down like that, you just got to put your foot on them and finish them off," said Central head coach Jordan Tenhouse. "Today we kind of took our foot off the gas and put it on cruise. Credit to Unity for battling back. I feel like we wasted some at bats in the middle innings and lost our aggressive approach."
The Panthers had a 8-2 lead by the middle of the fifth, but allowed the Mustangs to score three runs in the bottom half of the inning with a key RBI double by Caleb Kasparie, who came in midway through the game.
Unity scored a pair of runs during the sixth inning to narrow Central's lead to one run by the time Sawyer Allen came up to bat. Allen would come through with a two-RBI single that scored Avery Frese and Jordan Shaffer in what would be the game-winning hit.
"To put up nine runs against a good Camp Point squad, you have to have timely hitting," McAllister said. "Our No. 4 hitter got hurt in the middle innings and we had a guy who usually hits in the bottom of the lineup hit in his spot. He put the bat on the ball two times to center. Got hits in spots where we haven't been."
Allen also earned the win after pitching two scoreless innings in relief with four strikeouts.
"He's a guy who loves that reliever role and coming in during a pressure situation," McAllister said. "Being a freshman, he doesn't let the moment get to him. I can put him in if we are up or down and his mindset doesn't change. He's going to attack the strike zone and that's what makes him good."
Gavin Koenig started the game for Unity and was pulled after 2.1 innings, with Miles Moulton pitching 2.2 innings in relief.
Central got a good outing out of starter Conner Griffin, who was limited to a 75-pitch limit.
Griffin went four innings with five strikeouts; while allowing two hits, three walks and one earned run.
The Panthers went with Nate Peters and Jase Wallace to pitch the remainder of the game.
"We feel confident in anybody we put out there," Tenhouse said. "Again, credit to Unity. They were aggressive early in counts and found fastballs and put them in play."
Griffin went 3-for-5 at the plate with a double, run and three RBIs.
Carter Eyler went 2-for-3 with two runs and a solo home run for the Panthers.
Peters went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and two stolen bases, while Tanner Kindhart went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The Panthers stole five bases and were aggressive on the basepaths prior to a catching change by Unity.
"Early on, they switched catchers and Shaffer is their best athlete and he's going to limit base traffic," Tenhouse said. "When your best athlete is catching the ball and throwing the ball, it limits what you can do. Just kind of took away from some of the stuff we like to do."
Frese went 3-for-4 with three runs for the Mustangs.
Gage Bruns went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Allen went 1-for-4 with three RBIs, while Moulton drew two walks, had one run and an RBI.
Up next for Unity (3-4) is a road game against Palmyra (0-5) at 5 p.m. on Monday.
"With Coach (Brandon) Crisp coming over from QHS, it will be good to see him again," McAllister said. "Palmyra are always a good program. Quality guys over there who know how to play the game right. So we are going to have to play well."
It will be a quick turnaround for Central (3-5), who will play a road game against Pittsfield (7-2) at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
"It will be our fourth game in three days," Tenhouse said. "When you lose a tough game like this, you kind of see what your guys got. We got to reload and get up early and get some swings in before we get on the bus. Pittsfield is a good team. They are well-coached and they got some good players."
