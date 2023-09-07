MENDON, Ill. -- Thursday's game between Brown County and Unity-Payson truly could have went either way.
After a few lead changes, big plays and turnovers it came down to a fourth-and-goal by the Hornets with under two minutes remaining in the game and the Mustangs by just a point.
Instead of attempting a field goal for the lead, Brown County called a trick play for a fake field goal attempt and a pass to the end zone that was incomplete.
"Brown County fought their butts off and did everything they could to go down there and get in the end zone," said Unity-Payson head coach Matt Woodworth. "Again, give our boys credit. We were able to hold them. It wasn't by much, but that's all it took."
Hornets head coach Tom Little said he took a chance on the fake field goal attempt and pass that was broken up in the end zone.
"We felt like they were really going to bring some pressure on (a field goal attempt)," Little said. "They showed some pressure on that and we really like our athletes. We thought it was going to be open and it was and we just barely missed it. If it goes in , it was a great call. Unfortunately that's the one that cost us."
After getting possession of the ball, the Mustangs went into victory formation to secure a 22-21 win after being down 21-10 at one point in the second quarter.
"Brown County punched us in the mouth in the first half, but the kids fought their butts off in the second half," Woodworth said. "Just played great football and got the shutout in the second half and got enough on offense to get the win."
The Hornets were unable to hold its 21-16 lead at halftime, with a pair of second half turnovers hurting their cause.
"We are just disappointed," Little said. "I thought our kids put up a great fight. Made some really nice plays. We just fell a little short."
Unity-Payson marched down the field in their first possession and scored when quarterback Sawyer Allen threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Keefe.
Brown County answered right back on their first possession when Angel Duarte broke free for a 51-yard touchdown to tie it up.
Allen threw a pass to Keefe for 22 yards to get the Mustangs in the red zone, but the drive was stalled by a sack by Hornets defensive end Noah Aplogan.
The Mustangs settled for a field goal to take a 10-7 lead.
Brown County converted on a key fourth down after a pass from Maverick Henry to Duarte, which kept the drive alive for Trey Fullerton to later punch in a one-yard touchdown, giving the Hornets a 14-10 lead after an extra point kick.
Aplogan came through with another sack of Allen to stall a Mustangs drive and force a punt.
"(Aplogan) brought in a ton of energy," Aplogan said. "He's a tremendous athlete and gets better each and every week. Tonight, he was able to showcase that and we are really excited for him and his future."
That led to Duarte coming through with a couple of big runs, including a 27-yard touchdown to put Brown County up 21-10 after an extra point kick.
"Angel is a great athlete," Little said. "If we get the ball into his hands, he's going to do something big. Every time he does. Unfortunately in the second half we didn't get him the ball enough."
Aplogan once again wreaked havoc in the backfield, getting his third sack of Allen in Unity-Payson's next possession. However, Allen came through with a long run on a fourth down attempt to keep the drive alive and a pass to Ethan Lucie to get in scoring position in the final minute of the first half.
Allen then connected with Cody Shaffer for a 17-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter to narrow Brown County's lead to 21-16.
"We got a score when we where in our hurry-up before halftime and it gave us a little momentum," Woodworth said. "We adjusted some things and moved some key personnel around. in the second half, the boys came up and kept on fighting."
The momentum did shift when Unity-Payson recovered a fumble right before halftime.
Brown County came up with a combined sack of Allen and forced a punt, but the Mustangs would pin them inside the 10-yard line.
The Hornets the fumbled the ball a few plays later, but held the line and kept the Mustangs out of the end zone on a fourth-and-four.
"The opening drive and another fumble midfield," Little said. "Those turnovers really cost us in a game like this. We had one on our end. Both teams were struggling holding on to the ball. It was a little damp and a little bit slick, but we got to hold on to the ball."
Unity-Payson finally broke through in the closing seconds of the third quarter when Allen scored a touchdown on a keeper on a fourth down play, giving the Mustangs its first lead since the first quarter.
The Mustangs forced another fumble by Brown County in the fourth quarter in the possession prior to stopping their fake field goal attempt.
"Connor Howell was a hammer tonight up the middle," Woodworth said. "I'm not sure how many tackles he had, but he was just making play after play in those A and B gaps tonight."
It was the first varsity win for Allen as the Mustangs starting quarterback.
"He had some good moments, but he still had some sophomore moments showing up," Woodworth said. "I think he got a little confidence. He got that big scramble on the hurry-up and it helped him get some confidence. When he gets out there and runs and scrambles, that makes him a dangerous threat."
Up next for Brown County (0-3) is a home game against Triopia (1-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
"Triopia is always a fun week for us," Little said. "It's been a rival for a long time for us. We'll regroup and we'll look to see if we can fix some things and see if we can come back strong next week."
Up next for Unity-Payson (1-2) is a home game against Camp Point Central (2-0) at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
"They are always a tough team," Woodworth said. "They've got another great team this year. We are definitely going to have a run for our money. We got a long week to prepare and we are going to need every day of it."
