MENDON — Last season brought on a lot of change for the Unity-Payson football team.
A young team and a new head coach graced the sidelines at the Mustangs’ field.
And this season will bring on another change for the better: familiarity.
After piecing things together in his first season as head coach last year, Matt Woodworth feels a lot more comfortable this season with 14 starters returning.
“We’ve been picking things up better than last year,” Woodworth said. “Effort and intensity has been a lot better in practice this year. We’ve been taking things up a notch from last year, so I’m looking forward to a great game Saturday and looking forward to a great season.”
The Mustangs will kick off their season at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against North Greene.
Unity and Seymour high schools’ co-op team went 6-4 last year in its 17th year of collaboration. The Mustangs reached the first round of the Class 2A playoffs before falling to Nashville.
From that team, Unity-Payson will return a number of key players, including quarterback Ryle Duke. The second-year starting quarterback threw for 1,534 yards with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions last season.
Lining up alongside Duke on offense includes wide receiver Cody Shaffer. The junior Mustang caught 20 passes last season for 384 yards and five touchdowns.
The Mustangs have also lost a couple of big names on offense with 2021 leading rusher Cecil Hunt and leading receiver Riker Triplett graduated. Nevertheless, Duke feels secure in a familiar setting.
“I’m comfortable with the players all around me, my teammates, my coaches and just my ability on top of that,” Duke said. “Usually, every season, you’re trying to figure out who's going to be the guys, who’s going to be the starters, but with this crew, we have the idea.”
This chemistry between players also translates over to the defense, according to linebacker Bryan Dieker. The senior Mustang helped lead last year’s defense, accounting for a team-high 134 tackles. Dieker also helped out on offense by rushing for 506 yards and receiving for 467.
However, Dieker feels more at ease heading into this season.
“I definitely feel a lot more confident,” Dieker said. “Last year, everybody was new. Now, I feel like I can play my part and they can play their part.”
While playoffs is a goal of every coach in the preseason, Woodworth also wants to get over a couple of hurdles in Unity-Payson’s conference slate.
The Mustangs have not beaten Western Illinois Valley powerhouses Camp Point Central and Carrollton since 2016, but the second-year head coach thinks this team can do it.
“We’ve got to find a way to compete with those teams and start getting wins against those teams,” Woodworth said. “I’m definitely expecting to make the playoffs, and if we’re healthy at that time, hopefully, we can make a nice run.”
