MENDON, ILL. — Addison Wetzel started out golfing with her dad on weekends, but now is poised to announce her commitment to Culver-Stockton College where she will amplify her career to the collegiate level.
Unlike most who make it to such a degree, she did not start playing golf early in life.
“I started taking lessons two months before my Freshman year,” said Wetzel. “I’ve played a little over four years now.”
Wetzel said her father inspired her to play golf.
“I remember being younger and him leaving on a Saturday to go play golf with my uncle,” said Wetzel. “He would always invite me and usually it was too early for me to want to go. But eventually I got older and realized it was something I had a big interest in. I played with my dad before I started playing competitively.”
Culver-Stockton women's golf head coach Emma Baker said Wetzel is exactly what their program has been looking for.
“Addison has a very bright and encouraging personality,” said Baker. “Those kinds of players make really good college golfers because they don't beat themselves up. Golf is a game where you’re out there by yourself for hours at a time and it can be easy to get down on yourself. She doesn’t seem like the kind of person that lets negative thoughts get in the way.
Wetzel plans to major in business management and to minor in theater. In terms of golf, she is still looking to grow her skills.
“I would like to be able to consistently stay in the 90’s for 18-hole tournaments,” said Wetzel. “It’s something that I got really close to at the end of this past season and I’d like to be able to do that again.”
Additionally, college golf typically only takes six golfers to tournaments and she hopes to place as one of those individuals at least twice during her freshman year season.
From Mustang to Wildcat, Wetzel's accomplishment is a reflection of Unity’s success in their growing golf program.
