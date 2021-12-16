CANTON, Mo. -- After a quarter of play, it looked like Canton was on its way to an upset of Class 1A No. 3 ranked Unity (Illinois) in Thursday's girls basketball game.
After all, Lady Tigers sophomore point guard Macie Fisher hit a 3-pointer from half court at the buzzer to put Canton up 21-18 after the first quarter.
It was not meant to be as Unity methodically took control of the remainder of the game on the way to a 82-65 win for the Lady Mustangs.
"We had a week and a half off and we came out rusty and they came out hitting shots," said Unity head coach Brad Begeman. "Part of our game is getting up and down the court really quick. I thought we started to wear them down in the second quarter and (Canton was) getting fatigued."
The second quarter is when the tide turned to Unity's direction, with the Lady Mustangs outscoring the Lady Tigers by 10 points to take a 40-33 lead to halftime.
Canton came within five points of Unity's lead midway through the third quarter, but that would be the closest the Lady Tigers got. The Lady Mustangs closed the door in the fourth quarter, outscoring Canton by a 24-13 margin.
One player who never let up for Canton was junior point guard Nariah Clay. She led the team in scoring with 30 points and rebounding with nine.
"Nariah played outstanding tonight and she plays outstanding almost every night," said Canton head coach Danielle Baker. "We've got to find a way to take some pressure off of her. I thought she attacked the basket really well and took good shots. She did really well offensively and defensively tonight."
Lady Tigers shooting guard Emma Hultz was the only other Canton player to reach double digit points, scoring 11 and getting two boards.
By comparison, Unity had four different players reach double digit scoring.
Unity sophomore Sophia Shaffer led the way with 19 points. Senior Brooklyn Stiefel scored 18 points and had eight boards. Junior Ashlynn Arnsman scored 16 points and pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds. Junior Kyra Carothers scored 14 points and had six rebounds.
"I thought (Nariah) Clay was a force and she played really good," Begeman said. "We played a team that has one exceptional player and we have four that are averaging double digit (scoring). Eventually, we are going to find someone who will score."
The Lady Tigers committed many more fouls than the Lady Mustangs did, with resulted in Unity going 22-for-40 from the free throw line.
Another big difference in the game was rebounding. Unity had 34 boards compared to 21 by Palmyra.
"It helps to be a volleyball school because (Unity) can jump around in the gym," Baker said. "They outrebounded us by quite a lot and they shot a lot of free throws. Free throws and rebounding were kind of a difference maker in this game."
Canton (4-3) will play West Central (Illinois) in the John Wood Community College Shootout on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. in its next game.
West Central is an unfamiliar opponent for Canton and the coaching staff plans on scouting them during the five-day break.
"We've lost two in a row to South Shelby and Unity," Baker said. "It doesn't define us. They were just really tough teams we had to play. We've just got to get back to practice and work on a few things. Tweak a few things and just try to play our game."
Unity (8-1) will host Palmyra (5-2) in its next game on Friday at 6 p.m.
