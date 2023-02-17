CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Both Quincy High School wrestlers in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament earned wins in their first matches on Friday.
Blue Devils junior Owen Uppinghouse defeated Hersey's Aaron Hernandez by a technical fall to move to the semifinals of the 160-pound weight division bracket.
QHS junior Bryor Newbold defeated Libertyville's Caleb Baczek by a 5-0 decision in the consolation bracket of the 182-pound weight division.
Hawks fall to Rollins College in second game of series
The Quincy University baseball team was unable to keep its momentum on Friday after winning the series opener against Rollins College on Thursday.
The Hawks fell to Rollins College 9-3 in game two of the road series in Winter Park, Fla.
Rollins College struck first for four runs in the bottom half of the first inning, while adding two more runs in the second.
The Tars lead increased to 8-0 after adding a pair of runs in the fourth inning.
QU finally got on the board during the top of the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly by Zach Parks that scored Brock Boynton.
Parks got his second sac fly of the afternoon in the top of the seventh that scored Dustin Dupont. Nolan Wosman hit a RBI double that scored Lance Logsdon for the Hawks' final run.
Hawks starting pitcher Jay Hammel fell to 0-2 after going 1.1 innings; while giving up seven hits, six runs and striking out one batter.
QU (4-2) will close out the three-game road series against Rollins College at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Pittsfield eliminated from postseason
The Pittsfield girls basketball team hosted its 2A regional, but were unable to advance, falling to Hillsboro 56-39 on Friday night.
Pittsfield closes out the season with a 12-10 record and will graduate Tori Waters, Ellie Ten Eyck and Jaynee Heafner.
QND boys win ninth straight
The Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team is heating up at the right time.
The Raiders defeated Keokuk 69-63 in a road game between two teams from opposite states.
Raiders senior Jake Wallingford scored a team-high 19 points. Braden Sheffield added 15 points, while Alex Connoyer racked up 13 points.
Brenton Hoard led the Chiefs in scoring with 28 points, while Diego Garcia put up 18 points.
QND (21-8, 8-1) will host a 2A regional and will get a bye in the opening round. The Raiders will face the winner of the Pittsfield and Illini West quarterfinal at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Palmyra edges Highland in King's return
Palmyra junior forward Candra King's presence was felt during Friday's game against Highland, after she missed several games due to injury.
King racked up a team-high 21 points, eight boards, two steals and a block during the Lady Panthers 64-55 road win over Clarence Cannon Conference foe Highland to close out the regular season.
Palmyra led 18-14 by the end of the first quarter and would take a 34-27 lead to halftime.
Highland had a strong third quarter to take a 46-42 lead over Palmyra going into the fourth.
The fourth quarter was all Palmyra, with the Lady Panthers outscoring Highland by a 22-9 margin to secure victory.
Palmyra sophomore Sydney Compton came away with 14 points, six boards and two steals.
Abbey Redd and Taytum White each had nine points for Palmyra, with Redd picking up five boards and four steals.
Highland freshman Ali Reed scored a team-high 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds.
Lady Cougars senior Ansley Bringer chipped in with 12 points and four boards.
Highland (14-12) will face Clark County (3-20) in the opening round of the Class 3 District Tournament in Monroe City at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Palmyra (20-6) will have a first round bye in the Class 3 District 6 Tournament, which will be held in Monroe City. The Lady Panthers will play in the tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Panthers get offense fired up in win over Cougars
The Palmyra boys basketball team had one of its highest scoring outputs of the season on Friday against Clarence Cannon Conference rival Highland.
Palmyra had a convincing 78-58 road win over the Cougars to close out the regular season.
Panthers junior Carson Hicks scored a team-high 20 points.
Palmyra had two other players reach double figures in scoring -- Bear Bock with 15 points and Jon Lundberg with 13 points.
The game was close early on with Palmyra taking a 17-15 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Palmyra increased its lead to 39-27 by halftime and to 54-38 by the end of the third quarter.
Highland (3-21) will face Mark Twain (12-13) in the opening round of the Class 3 District 6 Tournament in Monroe City at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Palmyra (19-7) will have a bye in the opening round of the Class 3 District 6 Tournament in Monroe City. The Panthers will play in the semifinal round at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Monroe City closes out regular season with win
The Monroe City girls basketball team closed out the regular season with two straight wins, gearing up for the Class 3 District 6 Tournament they will host.
Monroe City earned a 43-37 road win over Clarence Cannon Conference rival Macon on Friday.
Sophomore Mari Gares led Monroe City in scoring with 14 points, while junior Lucy Pratt racked up 13 points.
Monroe City (10-16) will host Mark Twain (0-23) in the opening round of the Class 3 District 6 Tournament at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
