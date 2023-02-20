Uppinghouse Jan 4.jpg

Quincy’s Owen Uppinghouse wrestles Pittsfield’s Ethan Thompson during the 160 pound match of the Blue Devils triangular meet with Quincy, Pittsfield and QND on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Quincy. 

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Quincy High School junior Owen Uppinghouse took third place in the 160-pound weight division at the Class 3A state wrestling meet.

Uppinghouse defeated Marist's Ricky Ericksen in a 1-0 decision in the opening round and then defeated Arlington Heights' Aaron Hernandez by a 16-0 technical fall in the quarterfinals.

