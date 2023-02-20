CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Quincy High School junior Owen Uppinghouse took third place in the 160-pound weight division at the Class 3A state wrestling meet.
Uppinghouse defeated Marist's Ricky Ericksen in a 1-0 decision in the opening round and then defeated Arlington Heights' Aaron Hernandez by a 16-0 technical fall in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Uppinghouse was pinned by Hoffman Estates' Ethan Stiles.
Uppinghouse then defeated Downers Grove South's Luke Swan by a 8-0 major decision in the consolation semifinals.
Uppinghouse closed out with a pin of LaGrange's Gunnar Carelli in the third-place match.
Blue Devils junior Bryor Newbold fell to Elmhurst's Evan Grazzini in the opening round by a 7-2 decision.
Newbold then defeated Libertyville's Caleb Baczek by a 5-0 decision in the consolation round opener, before falling to Downers Grove South's Matty Lapacek by a 5-3 decision in the second round of the consolation bracket.
