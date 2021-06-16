QUINCY — The memory of the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team’s first practice of the spring had Sheriden Hull shaking her head.
“We didn’t look good,” she said.
Not in any facet.
The Raiders found themselves out of shape, out of sync and out of touch.
“Most of us hadn’t played together before,” said Hull, a senior defender. “We had to get used to each other.”
Raiders coach Mark Longo knew there’d be growing pains for a group with 70 percent of its roster having never played a high school game. Still, he didn’t expect to see such a raw, disjointed workout the first day.
“That was the worst first practice in the history of our program,” said Longo, now in his 31st season at the helm.
So he sat the Raiders down for a little heart-to-heart after the practice ended.
“Things started getting better,” Longo said. “Everybody got in shape. They started putting effort into it. Things just started clicking.”
With it came the belief anything is possible, which is where the Raiders find themselves now. They will face Elmhurst Timothy Christian at 1 p.m. Friday in the Class 1A state semifinals at Hoffman Estates High School.
QND (17-1-1) is chasing the sixth state championship in program history, and for the trio of seniors — Ellie Peters, Audrey Henkenmeier and Hull — it’s a way to bookend their careers with titles. In 2018, when those three were freshman reserves, the Raiders beat North Shore Country Day 5-1 in the state championship game.
The Raiders can all say it’s where they wanted to be, but maybe not where they expected to be.
“Anyone on our team can say they are somewhat surprised,” said Peters, who had three goals and two assists as a freshman before suffering a season-ending knee injury that forced her to watch the state tournament from the sideline. “At the beginning of the season, we were a little worried and we didn’t trust each other as teammates.
“That trust built over time and got us to the point we are now. I’d say we have great team chemistry now, but I would say I don’t think we’d all agree that we did in the beginning.”
A state tournament berth didn’t seem like an option then.
“I’m not going to lie,” Hull said. “I didn’t think we’d make it past regionals the way our first practice went.”
Then came eight straight victories to open the season, including rallying to beat Hannibal 3-2 on the road and Lia Quintero scoring with 26 seconds remaining in regulation to beat Jefferson City Helias 2-1 on the road.
It proved this team had gumption and some real soul that wasn’t fully apparent in the preseason.
The laser-sharp focus necessary to be a championship-caliber team didn’t materialize until a 2-1 victory over Springfield in which the Raiders scored twice in the final eight minutes to erase a one-goal deficit.
“The heart we played with and how we fought to the very end showed our character as a team.” Peters said. “We all took a step back after that game and said, ‘We have a chance at winning state.’”
The confidence soared.
“We just started working together and it was fluid,” Hull said.
It’s carried over to the postseason. The Raiders have outscored their four postseason opponents 22-0, including a 7-0 victory over Pleasant Plains in the sectional championship. QND beats Plains just 1-0 in the regular season.
They have shut out 14 of their 19 opponents and have surrendered just eight goals, the fewest in a season in program history.
“We realized how well we work together,” Hull said.
One bad practice showcased how challenging that can be.
“We all realized we needed to try a lot harder,” Hull said.
Since they did, they’ve guaranteed themselves a state trophy and the chance to add to the program’s championship legacy.
“I’m really thankful for the underclassmen for stepping up and making it possible for me to go to state twice in my career,” Hull said. “This is incredible.”