QUINCY — It’s safe to say Andrew VanderMaiden has hit his stride. So has the Quincy High School boys soccer team.
VanderMaiden tied the school’s single-game goals record for a second straight outing with four scores in Thursday’s victory over Macomb at Flynn Stadium, moving the Blue Devils to 5-3-1 on the season and giving them their fifth victory in the last seven games after an 0-2 start.
VanderMaiden’s fourth goal against the Bombers came on a rebound with 15 minutes remaining in the contest, and for the final 15 minutes his teammates did all they could to set him up for a goal to break the record.
“They were all trying to help me get it, looking for me with the open chances,” VanderMaiden said. “I was still looking for them, but we played well as a team.”
The best chance came in the final minute after Alex Eckhadt recorded a save — one of just two saves required for the Blue Devils on the night — and sent the ball deep downfield to give VanderMaide an opportunity.
“They were all yelling for the goalie to hit it to me, just punt it, and it went right to me,” VanderMaiden said. “I was kind of far out but I just hit it.”
The shot sailed high and wide from roughly 30 yards out, but that didn’t bother VanderMaiden.
“I was fine with it missing, at least we won,” he said.
VanderMaiden’s scoring has been a big factor in the last two victories. He has eight goals in back-to-back wins this week, coming off a tough 1-0 loss to Chatham Glenwood on Saturday.
“He just works and he puts himself into those positions,” QHS coach Ron Bridal said of his senior striker, who had five goals in the seven games prior to his eight-goal outburst. “He’s like the little Energizer Bunny sometimes, he just keeps going and going and going. That’s what you saw here at the end, he just kept going.”
The Blue Devils defense has brought the energy, too. QHS has pitched shutouts in three of its last four games, and when the defense is playing that strong it gives the offense a boost.
“They just have it handled back there,” VanderMaiden said. “They play it up and we get more chances when they’re playing better.”
QHS handled possession throughout the first 30 minutes of Thursday’s win but they couldn’t break the seal until VanderMaiden scored in the 32nd minute. Gavin Higgins made it 2-0 quickly out of halftime with a goal in the 48th minute, then VanderMaiden scored in the 54th and 55th to salt the game away, both off assists from Boen Brockmiller.
He scored his final goal in the 65th minute after replacing Higgins in the lineup when Higgins went down hard on a strong tackle.
“Obviously my teammates have been helping me out,” VanderMaiden said. “They’ve been looking for me and the way we’ve all been playing as a team is working out.”
With the Blue Devils returning to Western Big Six Conference play on Saturday against Sterling at Flinn Stadium, Bridal wants his team to maintain this level of play so they can remain unbeaten in the WB6.
“We really just have to have that killer instinct mentality, and that’s something that was lacking maybe at the beginning of the season that we are continuing to build on,” Bridal said.