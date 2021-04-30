HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal starting pitcher Tanner VanWinkle kept Palmyra off-balance all evening on the way to a 12-0 win in five innings on Friday at Hannibal Veterans Baseball Complex.
It was the second win and quality start for VanWinkle this week, who finished with a no-hitter for the Pirates.
“I couldn’t be more proud of him throwing a no-hitter,” Hannibal coach Ian Hatton said. “Anytime you get that out of your starting pitcher, that’s a great thing. The defense helped that out a lot, too.”
VanWinkle had six strikeouts, only allowing one walk to Palmyra designated hitter Bennett Stice. The Panthers only had one other baserunner when Wade Begley reached on an error.
The no-hitter was nearly spoiled for VanWinkle with the final batter he faced. Panthers first baseman Nolyn Richards hit a drive towards shallow center field, but Pirates center fielder Drake Dudley came in for a diving catch to rob Richards of a hit.
“Sometimes those plays don’t seem big when you’re up big at baseball, but it’s huge,” Hatton said. “It kept the momentum of the game, finished the game and closed the door on a great pitching performance.”
Hannibal played small ball in the first inning, scoring two runs off of just one hit. Dudley reached on a single and stole second base as Charlie Culp was batting.
After Culp reached after being hit by a pitch, the Pirates executed a double steal that led to a throwing error that scored Dudley.
Culp later scored on another Palmyra throwing error.
“They put the pressure on us and they ran the bases well,” Palmyra coach Mark Loman said. “That’s allowing us to realize what we need to work on.”
In the second inning, Braysen Douglas doubled to drive in Chance Lovett. The Pirates scored two more runs in the frame off of sacrifice flies from Dudley and Culp.
Keaton Scott hit a leadoff single and later scored on a wild pitch to put Hannibal up 6-0 in the third inning. Hannibal had its biggest inning in the fourth, scoring six runs off of five hits and two walks.
Culp went 2-for-3 with two runs, three steals and three RBIs. Dudley finished 2-for-3 with two runs, three stolen bases and an RBI.
Hannibal stole a total of eight bases and advanced on the bases on wild pitches and throwing errors several times.
“We preach that a lot to our guys, who have great instincts and are very confident baserunners,” Hatton said. “That’s something else to in a game you know you are going to have to score to win against a really quality opponent whose going to play good defense. You got to be able to move without truly putting the ball in play.”
Begley started the game for Palmyra and went 3 1/3 innings with one strikeout while allowing five hits, three walks and six earned runs.
It was only the third appearance of the season for Begley and he only pitched six innings prior to Friday’s game.
“He had better stuff,” Loman said. “We didn’t make a lot of plays behind him and we had some guys in different spots just because we felt we need to be prepared.”