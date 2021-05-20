NORMAL, Ill. — Mason Vicknair refused to lose.
Sounds exactly like the mindset his teammates are employing.
In the fifth inning of Thursday’s Region 24 Tournament winner’s bracket matchup with Parkland, the No. 2 hitter in the John Wood Community College baseball team’s lineup fought off four straight two-strike pitches before poking the ball over the center fielder’s head for a two-run, go-ahead triple.
It was the big blow in a three-run frame, catapulting the sixth-seeded Trail Blazers to a 9-6 victory over the second-seeded Cobras at the Corn Crib.
“He fouled pitches off and took a couple tough pitches,” JWCC coach Adam Hightower said. “And then he ended up getting enough of it to sneak it over the center fielder’s head. That was huge.”
JWCC (26-30) advances to face top-seeded Lincoln Land (42-10) at noon Friday with the winner advancing to Saturday’s championship game of the double-elimination tournament. The Loggers advanced with a 3-2 victory over fourth-seeded Danville.
Following back-to-back victories over the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds, the Trail Blazers are brimming with confidence.
“They’ve got a lot of belief if we play our game that we can win no matter who we’re playing against,” Hightower said. “They believe in each other. That’s what it takes, and that’s what we’re doing.”
It helps to have solid defense backing a gritty effort on the mound.
Ryan Foley allowed three runs in the first two innings, by the left-hander made adjustments and gave up just two runs over the next five frames. He threw eight innings total, striking out three, walking four and keeping the Cobras in check enough to allow the Trail Blazers’ offense to come alive.
“He struggled a little bit early, and then we kind of figured out a better way to pitch against their lineup,” Hightower said. “Once we started doing that, he started putting up more zeroes and having a lot more success.
“He commanded the fastball real well today. He was able to change speeds and keep guys off-balance just enough to keep them off base.”
It didn’t hurt to have second baseman Blain Tuepker track down six popouts either in foul territory or short right field. The Trail Blazers recorded 19 of the 27 outs on flyballs or popups.
“Ryan pitched it well and we played well behind him,” Hightower said.
Andrew Fay worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save.
Following the three-run fifth which gave JWCC a 6-4 lead, the Trail Blazers tacked on two runs in the seventh as they drew two bases-loaded walks. In the ninth, Lucas Loos added to the lead with a solo home run, the seventh consecutive game in which he’s homered.
Loos and Fay both went 3 for 4, while Vicknair and Tuepker each had two hits.