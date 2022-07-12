QUINCY — Charlie Vogel has been playing at Westview Golf Course for over five decades.
The 78-year-old from Quincy has played with the Bogey Busters, a local golf league, every Tuesday since its founding in 1969.
And on the league’s 53rd anniversary last Tuesday, July 5, Vogel recorded his eighth career hole-in-one.
It came on hole No. 15 at Westview.
“It’s only 112 yards but when you’re 78, you don’t hit it too far anymore,” Vogel said. “It doesn’t take a lot of skill, it’s luck.”
Thankfully for Vogel, luck was on his side as he was golfing with fellow Bogey Busters Phil Featheringill and Pete Steinkamp.
Vogel said his shot probably didn’t get 10 feet off the ground.
The ball hit in front of the green, and bounced three or four times before rolling into the hole.
The 70-year-old Steinkamp said it was the first hole-in-one he has ever witnessed.
“It was kind of sloppy, but I saw it,” Steinkamp joked.
After Vogel realized his ball dropped into the hole, he hollered and Steinkamp said his golfing buddy even jumped in the air.
This isn’t the first time Vogel has shot an ace on hole 15 at Westview. The retired plumber has hit three other holes-in-one at the hole, along with four on hole No. 4 and one on hole No. 11.
Overall, Vogel has scored all eight of his holes-in-one at the Quincy course.
Vogel says he plays at Westview Golf Course every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
What keeps Vogel and his friends coming back? They say it’s the best public golf course in the Midwest.
“The best thing I like about it is it’s pretty easy to get a hole-in-one,” Vogel joked. “This is a good course, and they keep it up well. We enjoy playing it.”
In his 50-plus years of playing at Westview, Vogel has accumulated quite a few memories hitting holes-in-one since his first in 1989.
But his favorite was his seventh hole-in-one “five or six” years ago on hole No. 4.
Vogel told the group in front of him how to hit an ace on the hole. Hit the ball two feet to the right of the pin, the ball will kick left and roll back in the hole.
And Vogel did exactly that.
Now that he has shot eight holes-in-one, Vogel says he only really remembers three. But he said the eighth ace doesn’t just feel as good as the first, it feels even better.
As Vogel has some of the best success at achieving holes-in-one at Westview Golf Course, the long-time golfer says there’s no secret behind shooting one.
“You never think of them,” Vogel said. “I have thought of a hole-in-one on No. 9 because that’s where I haven’t had one yet. But on the other holes, you just get up there and hit it and then if it happens to go in, you holler a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.