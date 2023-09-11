Locke 9.5.jpg

Hannibal’s Courtney Locke (7) digs the ball during the Pirates match against the Payson Seymour Indians on Tuesday in Hannibal. 

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

MARSHALL, Mo. -- Hannibal opened up North Central Missouri Conference volleyball play on Monday and earned a 3-0 road win over Marshall.

The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-13, second set 25-20 and the third set 25-15.

