MARSHALL, Mo. -- Hannibal opened up North Central Missouri Conference volleyball play on Monday and earned a 3-0 road win over Marshall.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-13, second set 25-20 and the third set 25-15.
Ashlyn Hess recorded five aces, two digs and 15 set assists.
Courtney Locke registered four kills, five aces and a dig.
Malia Stolte came away with five kills, five aces, eight set assists, two digs and a block.
Zanie Terrill racked up seven kills, three aces and seven digs.
Abbie Martin had three kills and six digs.
Kegan Greening picked up one ace and a team-high 10 digs.
Emilia Bates put up three kills and a bock.
Mia Ebers finished with three kills and two digs.
Up next for Hannibal (4-0) is a pair of home matches, facing Hickman (9-3) on Tuesday and Mexico (0-3) on Thursday.
Illini West continued their hot start to the season on Monday, defeating Beardstown in two straight sets (25-11, 25-14).
Josie Bryan led the way with 11 kills, nine assists and three digs.
Madalyn Boyer racked up nine kills, three digs, two blocks and two aces.
Corin Robinson had a team-high 12 assists.
Illini West (10-1) will host Payson Seymour in its next game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Mendon Unity came away with 2-0 home win over Rushville-Industry, but had to overcome a challenge in the first set.
Unity trailed Rushville-Industry 23-19 in the first set until Abby Pilkington had five straight service points. Pilkington had a team-high eight for the night.
Sophia Shaffer led the team with both seven kills and seven digs.
Saylor Barry had six kills and Hayden Frankel had 20 assists.
Up next for Unity (6-3) is a home game against Beardstown at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Southeastern defeated Liberty on the road in two straight sets (25-13, 25-17) on Monday.
Kenzie Griswold and Kara Stephens each had five kills.
Abigail Shaffer had a team-high 16 assists and four kills.
Savannah Ramsey led with 12 digs and also had four kills and three aces.
Up next Southeastern (8-1) is a road game against Lewistown on Wednesday.
