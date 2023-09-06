It was a good night for local high school volleyball teams on Wednesday with Hannibal, Quincy Notre Dame and Illini West picking up wins.
Hannibal defeated district rival Holt in three sets (25-10, 25-18, 25-20) in a road matchup to stay perfect for the season.
Hannibal junior Abbie Martin had six kills, two aces and 10 digs.
Lady Pirates senior Ashlyn Hess had an ace and 15 set assists, while fellow senior Courtney Locke had four aces, two kills and one block.
Hannibal junior Emilia Bates had nine kills and a block.
A pair of sophomores stepped up for Hannibal with Keegan Greening recording six digs and an ace and Malia Stolte picking up four kills, five aces, 12 set assists and eight digs.
The Hannibal junior varsity team lost in three sets (25-17, 16-25, 5-15).
Hannibal (3-0) will open up North Central Missouri Conference play on Monday, playing a road match against Marshall (0-3).
Quincy Notre Dame defeated Rushville-Industry on the road in two sets -- 25-11, 25-12.
Eva Breckenkamp recorded nine kills, while Emma Hoing racked up eight kills and Lauren Hummel had six kills.
Annie Eaton had 25 set assists.
Up next for QND (11-0) is a home match against Liberty on Thursday.
Illini West dispatched Barry Western in two sets (25-11, 25-15) in a home match.
Lady Chargers senior Josie Bryan had six kills, 10 assists, two blocks and eight assists.
Illini West junior Madalyn Boyer recorded eight kills and three blocks.
Lady Chargers junior Reagan Reed put up five kills, six digs and seven service points.
Up next for Illini West (8-1) is a road match against Havana on Thursday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.