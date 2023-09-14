It was another busy night of high school volleyball action on Thursday.
Quincy Notre Dame went on the road and defeated Brown County in two sets -- 25-15, 25-15.
Emma Hoing led QND with 10 kills, while Annie Eaton paced with 21 assists and Kourtney Keck picked up a team-high eight kills.
Brooke Garthaus registered two kills, two blocks and a dig for Brown County, while Ashlee Markert came away with two kills and six digs.
Up next for Brown County (3-8) is a road match against Liberty (2-7) on Monday.
Up next for QND (18-1) is a home match against Hannibal (4-1) on Tuesday.
QHS sweeps Alleman
Quincy High came away with a 2-0 home win over Western Big 6 opponent Alleman, winning the first set 25-22 and the second set 25-10.
Ayanna Douglas racked up six kills and four aces for QHS, while Ava Crist led the way with 13 assists. Lane Schuette had a team-high four digs and Madison Loos and Kaley Summers each picked up five kills.
Up next for QHS (7-4) is a home match against Jacksonville (3-8) on Monday.
Hannibal defeats conference foe Mexico
Hannibal rebounded from a Tuesday loss to Hickman, defeating North Central Missouri Conference rival Mexico in three straight sets (25-13, 25-4, 25-8) at Korf Gymnasium on Thursday night.
Abbie Martin racked up three kills and 10 digs for Hannibal, whil Malia Stolte contributed three kills, two aces and six assists.
Zanie Terrill put up three kills, one ace and eight digs, while Courtney Locke had seven kills, six aces and two blocks.
Hannibal went on a 16-point run during the second set and Ashlyn Hess had a team-high 14 assists.
Hannibal (5-1) will compete in the St. Charles tournament on Saturday.
Illini West defeats Payson Seymour
Illini West came away with a 2-0 home win over Payson Seymour on Thursday, winning the first set 25-18 and the second set 25-10.
Josie Bryan had a team-high 10 kills and also had five assists and seven digs.
Corin Robinson led with 10 assists, while Madalyn Boyer had five kills, two aces and four blocks and Kaelyn Ferrill had four aces and five digss.
Up next for Illini West (11-1) is a road match against Monmouth-Roseville on Monday.
Southeastern sweeps Barry Western
Southeastern hosted Barry Western on Thursday and came away with a 2-0 win -- 25-9, 25-16.
Amanda Stephens had 12 kills and eight assists for Southeastern, while Abigail Shaffer racked up 14 assists, three aces and eight digs.
Rachel McMullen had five digs and two aces for Western, while Emma Dixon and Shevi McCoy had three kills each. Karli Colgrove had six assists and four digs.
Up next for Western (1-10) is a road match against Rushville-Industry on Monday.
Southeastern (10-1) will compete in the Carlinville Tournament on Saturday.
