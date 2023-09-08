QUINCY -- It was a good night for Gem City volleyball teams on Thursday.
Quincy Notre Dame defeated Liberty in two straight sets (25-4, 25-11) at The Pit.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY -- It was a good night for Gem City volleyball teams on Thursday.
Quincy Notre Dame defeated Liberty in two straight sets (25-4, 25-11) at The Pit.
Senior outside hitter Annie Eaton had a team-high 16 assists.
Senior outside hitter Emma Hoing led the way with eight kills, while Eva Breckenkamp and Lauren Hummel each had four kills.
Sophomore outside hitter Nora Wiley had three aces.
Up next for QND (12-0) is the Lincoln Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
QHS came through with a 2-0 win over conference foe Galesburg, winning the first set 26-24 and the second set 25-8.
Up next for QHS (6-3) is a road conference match against Moline on Tuesday.
Payson Seymour hosted Southeastern on Thursday night, with the Suns winning 3-1.
Payson Seymour won the first set 29-27 before Southeastern won the next two sets 25-14 and 25-10.
Suns All-State middle hitter Amanda Stephens has been limited to setting duties the past two matches because of a nagging knee injury. She had 26 assists and 16 digs.
Abigail Shaffer had 13 kills and 16 digs for the Suns. Kara Stephens racked up 12 digs and Kenzie Griswold put up 10 kills.
Up next for Payson Seymour (3-3) is a road match against QND on Wednesday.
Up next for Southeastern (7-1) is a road match against Lewistown on Wednesday.
Playing on the road, Illini West defeated Havana in two straight sets (25-7, 25-10).
Corin Robinson registered nine assists, four digs and four aces.
Madalyn Boyer racked up four kills and three blocks.
Reagan Reed came away with nine digs and three kills.
Josie Bryan put up a team-high nine kills.
Up next for Illini West (9-1) is a road game against Beardstown on Monday.
Barry Western battled Triopia for three sets in Thursday's home game, but fell 2-1.
The Wildcats won the first set 25-23, but dropped the next two sets 25-23 and 25-15.
Rachel McMullen had a team-high 16 digs.
Emma Dixon racked up seven kills and two aces.
Karli Colgrove recorded three aces and seven assists.
Up next for Barry Western (1-7) is a home game against Camp Point Central on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.