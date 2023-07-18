MT. STERLING, Ill. -- Brown County is going to stick with its strengths as the Hornets prepare for the 2023 season.
Those strengths include a strong running game and solid defense.
"Every year our main goal is to get into the playoffs," said Brown County head coach Tom Little. "To be a team that's got a good record that get into the playoffs and play extra games. That's not going to change this year."
The Hornets got off to a fast 3-0 start in the 2022 season, but finished with a 5-5 record and fell to Tuscola in a narrow 20-18 loss in the first round of the postseason.
Brown County returns starting quarterback Angel Duarte, who will enter his second season as starter.
"I feel like our main goal is just to win," Duarte said. "I feel like that is the biggest goal that anybody will say -- winning games."
Duarte added that he's excited for the start of the season and Brown County has been working hard in practice.
"We've been focusing on making sure everyone knows what they are doing," Duarte said. "Making sure that they know their footwork, making sure they know how to run the plays properly and working on our pass plays."
Little is confident that Duarte will have a big year in 2023.
"Angel was our starter last year and did a really good job with that team and led them to the playoffs," Little said. "He's got a ton of talent. Super athletic kid and he's done a great job in the weight room this offseason. We expect big things out of him."
With the graduation of Colby Wort and Cole Behymer, Tyce Fullerton will be the Hornets primary back in Little's double wing offense.
Fullerton is also a threat as a pass-catching back, as well as a good runner.
"We were pretty senior heavy (in the backfield) last year," Little said. "Tyce is our sophomore who got those carries last year and he had a great year. We are expecting big things out of him."
While Brown County is a run-first team, the Hornets do have some options in the passing game.
"Tyce is probably our best hands guy," Little said. "Then, Jack Anderson was a tight end that caught a couple of passes for us last year as a starter. Drew Markert got a lot of opportunities last year. He didn't get thrown to a ton, but he was kind of that fill-in guy and he's going to take over one of those roles at tight end. Both of them are big athletic kids and if we need to throw it, they can go up and get it."
Of course, any successful offense starts with good line play.
Little said he expects to have a solid offensive line when Week 1 comes around.
"The offensive line is getting better every day," Little said. "We have a lot of guys who worked hard in the offseason. You know, we are not necessarily the biggest line you are going to see in the whole state, but our kids are going to work hard and we are really happy with how they started their offseason. Going into camp, they have looked really good."
Duarte echoed those sentiments.
"I feel confident in my line," Duarte said. "We lost a couple of player due to seniors leaving, but I think our line is going to be good."
Fullerton had a big year as a returner last season and will return in that role this season.
The biggest special teams concern for the Hornets is the kicking game.
"We lost Colby Wort, who was a really good athlete for us," Little said. "He was our bit punt guy, so we don't have him back and we got to find a punter and we got to find a kicker. We got some guys who are working really hard at it, but no one's really jumped out and taken that position yet."
The Hornets bring back a strong linebacker corps led by the Fullerton brothers, Tyce in the middle and Trey in the outside.
"Tyce and Trey are both beast at linebacker," Duarte said. "Both Fullerton's are going to dominate the backfield all the time."
Brown County also returns a couple of starters on the defensive line.
In the defensive backfield, Duarte and Maverick Henry are returning starters.
"I feel like our defense will be as dominant as it always is," Duarte said.
Little said the Hornets defense has a mixture of youth and experience.
"We got a lot of guys who got experience that we are expecting big things from," Little said. "We just have to get some of our younger guys to step up and fill some of those spots around them. I expect those guys who started last year to be our leaders and get those guys ready. I've already seen a lot of good leadership out of those guys this season."
