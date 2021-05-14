ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Spencer Walker used a little extra time to stretch, get loose and focus before taking the mound for Friday’s Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament elimination game.
“Basically, it was so I could collect myself,” the right-handed hurler said.
He collected nothing but zeroes after that.
The junior helped the No. 23 Quincy University baseball team stave off elimination with a dominant effort, allowing just two hits and striking out five over seven scoreless innings of an 8-0 victory against Missouri S&T at Lindenwood’s Lou Brock Sports Complex.
“He competed,” said QU coach Josh Rabe, whose team will face Southern Indiana at 9 a.m. Saturday in a rematch of their first-round matchup. “He believed in himself. He got strike one all day long. He was just really good today.”
That became evident early. Walker retired the Miners in the first inning after sidestepping a two-out hit batter by striking out Baxmeyer looking to end the frame.
“I was a little anxious because it’s a big tournament and there’s a lot on the line with that game,” Walker said. “When I went out and got three outs and came back in, I was locked in and ready to roll.”
Walker was in complete control.
He erased a lead-off single in the second inning with a double play, had catcher Jacob Kalusniak gun down a would-be base stealer and only allowed two runners to reach second base. He didn’t flinch either time.
In the fifth inning, the Miners got runners to first and second with one out courtesy of an error and a single through the infield. Walker promptly rolled two groundouts to the right side.
In the sixth, an error allowed the lead-off hitter to reach safely and he went to second on a balk one out later. A pair of groundouts to third baseman Dayson Croes negated the threat.
Walker induced eight groundouts as part of a 101-pitch effort.
“Today wouldn’t have been like it was without my defense,” Walker said. “I preach that, too. I’m a defensive guy. I’ll get our guys ground balls. They just have to make the plays.”
The combination of strong pitching and defense helped revitalize the Hawks.
“He came in and took care of business the entire game, which makes it easier on us to go up there and swing away,” redshirt freshman shortstop Gino D’Alessio said. “When he has all three pitches going, he’s the real deal.”