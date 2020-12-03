WINFIELD, Mo. — For 32 minutes, second-seeded Winfield and third-seeded Hannibal battled in the boys semifinals of the Winfield Tip-Off Classic on Thursday evening.
“It was back-and-forth, and I don’t know if anyone led by more than six points to the very end,” Hannibal boys basketball coach Marty Hull said. “Just one of those very physical high school basketball games.”
In the end the Pirates couldn’t muster enough offense and the Warriors were able to squeak out a hard-fought 40-36 victory, Hannibal’s first loss of the year.
The Pirates (3-1) got off to a fast start and took an 11-8 lead after a quarter of play. The Warriors clawed back into the game to take a 20-19 lead into halftime.
Hannibal briefly retook the lead at 36-34 with a little over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when senior guard Treysn Roland hit a 3-pointer, his only score of the game.
The Pirates couldn’t finish it off, however, as Winfield (4-0) held them scoreless the rest of the way.
Pirates senior guard Tristen Terrill scored a season-high 18 points in Thursday’s loss.
“He’s just that ultimate leader who we absolutely love,” Hull said. “(Terrill) gives 120 percent the whole game. He’s 5-foot-9, 130 pounds soaking wet, probably our toughest player we’ve got out on the floor.”
Hannibal junior guard Aaris Stolte scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
Hull expects more out of Stolte as he grows into his first varsity season.
“I think he’s just getting more comfortable with his role,” Hull said. “I just see a lot of upside for him as he goes.”
Winfield junior Daniel Gillespie led the Warriors with 14 points.
Hannibal will play on Saturday against Timberland in the third-place game at 1 p.m.