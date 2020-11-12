HANNIBAL, Mo. — Joey Worthington smiled and chuckled. That said it all.
A senior wide receiver on the Hannibal football team, Worthington has been pressed into playing quarterback at times over the last three weeks after junior starter Courtland Watson suffered then began recovering from a foot injury.
While Watson might not be 100 percent healthy yet, he is expected to start Friday night when the second-seeded Pirates (7-2) face top-seeded Moberly (8-1) in the Class 4 District 4 championship game at Moberly’s Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium.
With that, Worthington and Aneyas Williams, the freshman all-purpose back who started the two games Watson missed, move back to their natural positions.
“That’s a big deal to have Courtland in there,” said Worthington, who played in place of Watson against Moberly and took snaps against Columbia Battle. “It’s just a complete offense now.”
Having Williams and Worthington in more comfortable positions to make plays is a bigger deal than some may realize.
Watson injured his foot early in the second half of the 14-13 loss to Moberly in Week 7 and missed the final two regular-season games. He played the first half of last week’s 42-0 victory over Mexico, completing 5 of 7 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Williams completed three passes in the second half, one to Drake Dudley for a touchdown, but showcased how valuable he is in other ways. He scored on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Watson in the first half and rushed six times for 82 yards and two scores.
Overall, Williams is the Pirates’ leader in scoring and all-purpose yards. He scored 16 touchdowns and converted three two-point conversions, while piling up 993 total yards. He’s caught 27 passes for 514 yards and eight touchdowns.
Watson has thrown each one of those TD tosses.
“It’s a big deal having Courtland back because Moberly can’t just focus on a single player,” Williams said. “We have all of our wide receivers healthy. We’re going to be good and hopefully catching balls so they can’t just focus on the run.”
Watson is the perfect complement to all-state senior running back Damien French and junior A.J. Thomas. French has 726 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Thomas has 357 yards and five scores. Watson has 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Overall, Hannibal is averaging 346.2 yards per game and 6.6 yards per play.
They had 373 yards last week against Mexico and averaged 10 yards per play in the most consistent and complete effort of the season.
“It showed what we can do when we play like that,” Williams said. “And it shows what we need to do to get it done this season.”
The Pirates didn’t do that in the second half against Moberly the first time around. It hurt to lose Watson, but they didn’t react well to the situation. They are convinced they will react better showed any of the starters be sidelined.
“We have something to prove,” Williams said. “We know the last time we faced them we weren’t at our best. We’re bringing it.”
Worthington pinpointed what created the change in focus.
“Losing actually,” he said. “It’s more motivation to win.”
It’s led to better film study and more attention to detail.
“We learned what we did wrong and how to fix our mistakes,” senior defensive tackle DaRell Perry said.
Having Watson at quarterback increases confidence, too.
“I just know when Courtland Watson plays we win a lot of games,” Hannibal coach Quentin Hamner said.
For now, the Pirates want him to help them win just one more against a team they believe they should beat.
“We know what to expect from them,” Worthington said. “We knew what to expect from them the first time, but we have more information now.”