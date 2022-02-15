QUINCY — Senior Jeremiah Talton wasn’t going to be denied.
And neither was freshman Keshaun Thomas.
Talton was spectacular for the first three quarters and Thomas delivered in the fourth quarter to boost Quincy High to an outright conference title Tuesday night.
Talton connected for 29 points and Thomas a career-best 19 as the Blue Devils downed Galesburg 65-57 in a rugged Western Big Six battle.
QHS finished 13-1 to claim the outright conference title. The Blue Devils, 24-5 overall, have won 24 WB6 championships.
“Our kids did a great job playing with maturity,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “We fought through a lot of adversity in this game and really came through.
“Winning the conference outright means a lot. This group has worked extremely hard. They’ve been coachable and they’ve been great teammates. They’ve done a tremendous job.”
Quincy’s regular-season finale was expected to be physical, and it was against a bruising Galesburg team.
The Devils rallied to win 55-53 at Galesburg on Jan. 14, and Tuesday’s game was hard-fought as well.
The Silver Streaks actually broke to an early 9-2 lead before QHS freshman Bradley Longcor drained a 3-pointer and baseline jumper.
Talton followed with a putback before turning in one of the most electrifying plays of his remarkable career.
He darted into the passing lane and intercepted a pass. He then somehow tight roped the sideline to avoid going out of bounds before powering to the basket and elevating for an emphatic two-handed dunk.
The student section, and the rest of the large home crowd, erupted after Talton’s acrobatic play.
Talton and Longcor followed with back-to-back threes and Quincy never trailed again.
“We’ve grown and matured a lot since the first time we played them,” Talton said. “They wanted to play physical and we just had to keep our heads.”
QHS broke the game open late in the first half.
Galesburg’s Alex Egipciaco was whistled for a personal foul and then a technical after walking toward the official with 49.8 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Devils hit 3-of-4 free throws to take a 32-24 halftime lead.
Talton took over in the third quarter, collecting 13 points as the Devils grabbed a 50-38 lead entering the final period.
Talton also drew another huge ovation when he leaped to reject a Koen Derry shot in the third quarter.
“Jeremiah was just unbelievable,” Douglas said. “He just had this look on his face that there wasn’t anybody who was going to stop him tonight. He excelled on both ends of the floor. He’s such a special player. We’ve been really blessed to have him.”
QHS expanded the lead to 15 in the fourth quarter as the burly 6-foot-5 Thomas caught fire.
He scored his team’s first nine points of the quarter with dominant play in the paint.
“Galesburg plays a real physical style,” Thomas said. “They try to push you and take you out of our game. You just need to keep your cool and not get frustrated. We just had to play through it.”
Thomas didn’t start the game, but he played heavy minutes against the solid front line of the Streaks. He played the entire second half.
“My coaches and teammates put a lot of trust in me,” Thomas said. “I just came out ready to play.”
Douglas praised the effort of his young big man.
“We needed Keshaun out there and he came through,” Douglas said. “He did a really good job of scoring and rebounding. His defense was great.”
Galesburg drew within 59-53 late in the game, but Ralph Wires hit four straight free throws and Longcor two to ice the win for Quincy.
Longcor contributed 15 points and was superb handling the ball while being pressured.
Galesburg fell to 23-7 overall and 8-6 in conference play.
“It was a high-emotion game,” Streaks coach Chad Thompson said. “The foul and the technical in the first half definitely had a negative impact on us, but we fought back in the second half.
“I think we ran out of firepower against a really good Quincy team. Thomas is a stud, and Talton and Longcor obviously are great players. In big games, great players step up and make great plays. That’s what they did.
Talton had a huge smile on his face while high-fiving teammates in the locker room late Tuesday night.
“Winning a conference title, this feels really good,” he said. “Our whole team has worked hard and we’ve come a long way. I’m proud and happy we got it done with this group.”
Quincy now has a week to prepare for the postseason. The Blue Devils open the Class 4A playoffs against Edwardsville next Wednesday in Alton.
“It’s going to be tough,” Douglas said. “We are going to face some good teams. But I know what kind of competitors our guys are. They will be ready for the challenge.”
For now, QHS was enjoying its first conference title in four years.
When Douglas entered the locker room after the game, he ran into the swarm of cheering players as they jumped in unison to celebrate the victory.
“You guys kept your poise and kept your composure,” Douglas told the team. “I’m really proud of you guys – really proud.”
