QUINCY – Two Quincy High softball players were named to the Western Big 6 second-team All-Conference Thursday. Senior pitcher Brynn Krutmeier and junior infielder Jaylen Lubbert were the lone Blue Devils to earn All-Conference honors.
Krutmeier will stay in the Gem City as she recently committed to play at Quincy University next spring. The Blue Devils’ season came to a close earlier this week in a 1-0 loss against Edwardsville.
