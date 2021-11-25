QUINCY — Jeremiah Talton admittedly had some extra “energy” playing in front of a Blue Devil Gym crowd for the first time in nearly two years.
The numbers backed it up.
Talton, the Quincy High School senior forward, opened his season on Thursday with a flourish, scoring a career-high 31 points during a 54-36 win over Lake Forest Academy in the 50th-annual Quincy Thanksgiving Tournament.
On top of the scoring, he tallied 11 rebounds, took three charges, snaked two steals and added two assists.
“That’s J.T.,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “He did a little bit of everything. I know everybody is going to look at the points, but he was huge for us. We need him to be with such an inexperienced team. He’s got to be that leader, and he was.”
The first half is where he set the tone.
Talton scored the Blue Devils’ first 13 points, finishing with 15 in the first quarter. By the time Quincy (1-0) reached the locker room at halftime, he had 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting.
When a 3-pointer was available, he confidently knocked it down. If a lane to the basket was there, he attacked. Talton drew three fouls on drives to the basket in the first half.
“I worked on that a bunch in the offseason,” said Talton, who finished 6-for-10 from the line. “I knew teams would try to run me off the line. Getting to the rim was what I tried to improve upon.”
Talton, though, showcased his game on each end of the floor.
“He’s a versatile player on both the offensive and defensive side,” Douglas said. “This was a big night for him, but this is the type of performance he’s put on throughout his career. He’s a kid that can shoot, he’s a kid that can guard, and he’s not afraid to put his body on the line. Every coach wants to coach someone like Jeremiah Talton.”
Despite being a four-year varsity player, Talton enters his senior season with a college destination. Thursday was the start of a pivotal season, one he hopes will draw the attention of college coaches.
“I still have a few people (in contact),” Talton said. “I think about it, but I try not to think about it. As the season goes on, I’m honestly just trying to win.”
The fourth quarter illustrated that mentality.
The Caxys (0-1) ended the third on a 9-0 run, slicing the Blue Devils’ lead to 41-31. On their first possession of the fourth, Talton was able to kick the ball from the post out to freshman guard Bradley Longcor on the right wing.
Longcor, who missed all four of his shot attempts up to that point, calmly buried the 3-pointer. Quincy’s lead never dwindled below 13 the rest of the game.
Spurred by the confidence of the trey, Longcor added two more fourth-quarter baskets.
“I just tried to heat up,” Longcor said. “That’s what happened. I was really confident.”
Seven players scored for the Blue Devils, with three freshmen – Longcor, Keshaun Thomas and Domique Clay – combining for 12 points.
“You’re not going to be able to put three guys on Jeremiah and call it a success because we have other guys who are capable of knocking down shots,” Douglas said.
Talton was the focal point on this night, and still dropped 31.
“He needs to have a decent year this year,” Douglas said. “The type of player he is, you will be able to plug him (in anywhere). I keep telling him to keep his head up, keep moving, keep growing. (College) coaches are going to realize it. The right thing will pop up.”
Asked about his future, Talton reiterated that he wants to show people “that Quincy basketball is still Quincy basketball.” Winning is the priority.
Then again, he took some pride in his season-opening performance.
“My strengths showed tonight,” Talton said. “I’m hoping people took notice.”
