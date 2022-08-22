CAMP POINT — Central High School isn’t massive.
The school has an enrollment of 240 students and in a town of more than 1,000 people.
But the football team's expectations are huge.
Camp Point Central will look to make another playoff run this season after a 9-2 finish in the second round of the Class 1A postseason. The Panthers will begin the upcoming season Friday night at defending Class 1A state runner-up Carrollton.
Central returns 12 starters from last season, including five on offense.
“It’s nice to have a bunch of guys back that played for us,” head coach Brad Dixon said. “To have both of our tight ends back, our quarterback Nick Moore and to bring back a 1,000-yard rusher in Isaac Genenbacher, that’s a good place to start.”
Genenbacher averaged more than 10 yards per carry and scored 15 all-purpose touchdowns last season for the Panthers. The 6-foot-3 senior running back also plays inside linebacker where he led the team in tackles with 80.
Genenbacher will share the backfield with many others in the run-heavy offense, including seniors Gavin Graves and Hunter Louderback.
However, the Panthers lost their leading rusher from last season to graduation in Garret Williams after he rushed for 1,104 yards and scored 19 touchdowns.
While losing 11 seniors from 2021 won’t be easy, defensive end and center Owen Roth says he and his fellow seniors can step up to lead the team.
“The guys with experience, we’re working up everybody else, and I think just getting reps with those guys helps out,” Roth said.
Senior tight end and outside linebacker Joshua Alford is also looking forward to taking up a leadership role at Camp Point Central.
Alford says one thing that stood out about last year’s seniors was their emotional leadership before games, something he wants to continue.
But what especially stands out about this year’s team? Their connection, according to the seniors.
Dixon said his team began preseason practices at 6:30 a.m., and have bonded and taken care of each other since.
“We’re family. We just play for each other,” Roth said. “I think that’ll take us farther than last year.”
Since 2017, Camp Point Central has had difficulty getting past the second round of the playoffs. Three out of its last four seasons ended in the second round with the 2018 season ending with a state title game appearance.
“We just can’t take situations for granted,” Dixon said. “We can’t just be content with where we’re at throughout the year, no matter who we’re playing.”
However, Alford believes this year’s team can get over that second round hump.
“Last year, we let it get to our heads that we were going to be the same team again. This year, we’re not going to let that happen,” Alford said.
“It’s going to take everybody, take everybody to work together.”
